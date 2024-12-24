Ex-Agitators Hail Tinubu, Otuaro For Sharing Palliatives To PAP Beneficiaries

Share

The leaders and beneficiaries of the Phase 2 Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), have commended the Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu and Dennis Otuaro, the administrator of the PAP for sharing palliatives to the beneficiaries.

Reacting to the rice and cash palliative, the ex-agitators described the gesture as a groundbreaking initiative, stating that it had never been done before.

The ex-agitators also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Administrator, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, for the unprecedented approach to accountability and transparency in the administration of PAP.

Speaking on behalf of the group on Tuesday in Yenagoa after overseeing the equal distribution of the palliatives and cash tokens, the Phase 2 National Chairman, Ibena Rufus Salvation, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and Otuaro for the kind gesture, adding that it is the first time they as beneficiaries have experienced palliatives being shared by the Amnesty office.

He said: “For the first time, we are experiencing palliatives being shared by the office, giving rice and tokens to the entire leaders and beneficiaries of the programme.”

” It has not happened before. We want to use this opportunity to thank Mr. President and the Administrator, Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro for what they have been doing.”

Acknowledging Otuaro’s efforts, Ibena urged him to remain focused and ignore cheap blackmail from detractors whom he described as enemies of progress and pledged the beneficiaries unconditional support for his administration.

He urged the Administrator to continue delivering on the promises of the Renewed Hope Agenda championed by President Bola Tinubu.

The national chairman also called on delegates awarded scholarships by the Amnesty office to prioritize their studies and strive for excellence.

He emphasized the importance of academic success in showcasing the value of the programme, encouraging the beneficiaries to make their families, communities, and the Amnesty office proud.

Reaffirming their commitment to the programme, Ibena expressed hope that the ongoing reforms would foster a new era of accountability and progress which will bring sustainable development and further strengthen the impact of the Presidential Amnesty Programme in the Niger Delta Region.

Share

Please follow and like us: