Ex-Agitators Hail Otuaro For Implementing 5-Point Agenda

The National Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Phase 2, Ibena Rufus Salvation, has commended the Administrator of the Programme, Chief Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro, for the effective implementation of his five-point agenda since assuming office.

The PAP leader speaking onbehalf of the Phase 2 ex-agitators, praised Otuaro’s inclusive and proactive approach, which he said has brought fresh momentum and purpose to the programme.

Ibena, in a statement yesterday, described Otuaro’s consistent engagement with ex-agitators, community leaders and other key stakeholders as a masterstroke that has boosted peace building and trust within the Niger Delta Region.

He said: “This level of commitment and accessibility had been lacking in previous administrations”.

The ex-agitators leader further noted that since Otuaro assumed leadership of the programme, there has been visible improvement in empowerment schemes, educational support, vocational training and reintegration efforts.

He added that beneficiaries are now beginning to feel the real impact of the amnesty deal.