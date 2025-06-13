Ex-Agitators Congratulate Tinubu, Nigerians On Democracy Day

Share

As Nigeria marked Democracy Day and the second anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration on June 12, a Niger Delta-based political support group, Dennis Otuaro (Door 2 Door) 4 Bola Ahmed Tinubu (D2D4BAT), has congratulated the President and Nigerians for sustaining the democratic system of government.

The group, which comprises ex-agitators from the Niger Delta region, also formally launched its political movement with the goal of mobilizing grassroots support to ensure President Tinubu’s return to Aso Rock in 2027.

Speaking during the launch in Warri, Delta State, the initiators stated that D2D4BAT consists of individuals from all walks of life and would function as a political platform to campaign for Tinubu’s second term.

A statement co-signed by General Aroni Oputu, National President of the Presidential Amnesty Programme Phase 1; General Preye Ekpebide, National Chairman of Phase 3; General Alhaji Letugbene, National Vice Chairman of Phase 3; and General Emma Satu, Secretary of the Abuja Chapter, said the political movement cuts across all local government areas, wards, communities, and ethnic groups in the Niger Delta.

With Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro, Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, as the group’s Patron, the statement emphasized that his political experience and loyalty to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda would galvanize the group’s efforts.

The statement reads in part:

“As we launch this political movement today, we, the leaders of the Dennis Otuaro (Door 2 Door) 4 Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2027, on behalf of our teeming members, extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the leaders who have worked tirelessly to uphold Nigeria’s hard-earned democracy.

“On this Democracy Day, we give special recognition to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) for the pivotal role he played during the military era as a NADECO member in restoring democratic governance in 1999.

“We also congratulate President Tinubu on the second anniversary of his administration, during which Nigeria has taken bold steps in economic reforms, education, healthcare, infrastructure, power, and other critical sectors.”

The group declared its unflinching and total support for Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, praising his leadership as courageous and transformative.

“Our support is rooted in belief in his impactful leadership and giant strides since his 2023 election. We are confident Nigerians will rally behind him again,” the statement said.

Highlighting achievements under Tinubu’s administration, the group noted increased oil output and revenue, attributing the gains to the relative peace in the Niger Delta. It also credited the success to the collaboration between Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro and High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, whose Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited has been instrumental in combating oil theft and vandalism.

“Mr President has shown uncommon courage in tackling long-standing economic challenges and infrastructural deficits. His Renewed Hope Agenda has strengthened national unity and promoted peace, stability, and development,” it added.

The group thanked President Tinubu for appointing Niger Delta sons and daughters to key positions, including Dr. Otuaro, and pledged to deliver 100 percent votes from the region in 2027.

In conclusion, the group urged all citizens—within Nigeria, in the diaspora, and democracy advocates—to rally behind Tinubu for the sake of continuity, stability, and national prosperity.

“It is our collective responsibility to return President Tinubu to office in 2027, to ensure continued development and unity across the country,” the statement said.

