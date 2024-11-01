Ex-Agitators Condemn Call To Sack Otuaro

Share

The President Amnesty Programme beneficiaries under Phase 1, 2 and 3, have condemned call by a faceless group to sack Dr Dennis Otuaro, the PAP Administrator.

The ex-agitators also passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the PAP Administrator, for what they have been doing for the country at large and the beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme in particular.

The Phase 2 National Chairman, Ibena Rufus Salvation, who spoke during a sensitization and orientation programme for Niger Delta Ex-agitators on Friday in Yenagoa commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for appointing Otuaro as the PAP Administrator.

Speaking on the theme: “From Agitation to Aspiration: Harnessing Potential for Sustainable Growth in the Niger Delta”,Ibena who was also in company of the Phase 1 national spokesperson, T. Y Excel, Phase 1 leader, Lucky Iziri, Phase 2 leaders, Stephen Okiemo and Seaman David, noted that in the history of the Amnesty Programme under nine different administrators after 14 years, nobody has done what Otuaro has done for the beneficiaries.

Salvation said:””We have gathered here as leaders and beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, to appreciate Mr. President and again appreciate Dennis Otuaro for what he has been doing.”

“He came to the office and noticed so many complains from the beneficiaries and leaders. So, he looked into them critically and started solving them.”

“I am a beneficiary, my camp and my followers have not been paid for over four years meaning it is not me alone but every other persons who had similar issues have been solved under Otuaro.”

“Eighty percent of the problems have been solved and other leaders and beneficiaries have been paid that is why we are here to congratulate and appreciate Dennis Burutu Otuaro.”

“We want to use this medium to send a message to those who are making unnecessary publication to stop.

“The President and the National Security Adviser should disregard and ignore the faceless groups who are writing negative petitions against the administrator.

“We the leaders and beneficiaries of the programme are very happy with the coordination of Dennis Otuaro.

“It is on this noted we want to send a message to those behind the publication and petitions to retrace their steps.”

“We want to tell the President and the NSA that the Niger Delta people are happy with Otuaro and we are very peaceful.

“We want to also commend the synergy, the working relationship between the administrator of the Amnesty Programme, Dennis Otuaro and the chairman of Tantita, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo also known as Tompolo.”

“We want also use this opportunity to plead with Mr. President to retach the office of the Amnesty Programme from the Single Treasury Account because it is not working for the office.”

“The President and the NSA should know the Amnesty office is a security office, therefore moneys are supposed to be released quarterly to the office to enable the administrator to function proper.”

“We are pleading with Mr. President to remove the office from TSA System because the office has a lot of emergencies to tackle.

“We want to encourage the administrator that he should ignore and continue with the good work he is doing, he should not border or be distracted.”

