Ex-Agitators Commend Otuaro For Prioritizing Education In N’Delta

Phase 2 beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) have commended the Administrator, Chief Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro, for prioritizing education as a key driver of peace and progress in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking in Yenagoa on Sunday on behalf of the beneficiaries, the National Chairman of Phase 2 Ex-Agitators, Ibena Rufus Salvation, praised Otuaro for his extraordinary efforts in steering the programme toward impactful and positive change.

He noted that education remains one of the strongest tools for securing peace, stressing that the programme’s renewed focus on it has restored hope to Niger Delta youths for a brighter future.

“The initiative is not only a milestone for the Amnesty Programme but also a demonstration of Dr. Otuaro’s love for the people of the Niger Delta. Education is a rare privilege that can transform lives and the entire region if taken seriously,” Salvation said.

He urged beneficiaries to maximize the opportunity provided through the programme, emphasizing that the deployment of 141 foreign delegates under one batch was unprecedented in the history of PAP and a clear indication of the Administrator’s commitment to human capital development.

“This shows his love for the people and his determination to deliver dividends of democracy in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President. We are confident that with education as the foundation, peace and progress in the Niger Delta will be sustained,” he added.

The commendation follows the historic deployment of 141 foreign delegates under the PAP, the largest educational deployment since the inception of the programme.