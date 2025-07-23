Ex-Agitators Carpet Protest Against Otuaro

The National Chairman of Phase 2 of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Ibena Rufus Salvation, has strongly condemned individuals protesting in Abuja under the guise of being ex-agitators.

Salvation stated this on Wednesday in Yenagoa while reacting to a protest by an unknown group of non-beneficiaries in Abuja, who accused the PAP Administrator, Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro, of alleged looting and corruption.

He said those protesting were not actual beneficiaries of the programme and are being used by enemies of progress to discredit the current leadership.

Ibena praised the current Administrator, Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro, saying he has restored the Amnesty Programme to its true purpose by blocking looters and working only with the original data of 30,000 genuine beneficiaries.

He noted that the unknown Coalition spokesperson identified as, Comrade Lion Ogorry and his ” Niger Delta group are not beneficiaries and are not captured in the data of the Presidential Amnesty Programme adding that they have no right to speak for the programme.”

Ibena further stressed that the Presidential Amnesty Programme is a well-structured initiative with three phases, Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3. Each phase, he noted, has its own organized leadership and camp system.

He challenged the Abuja protesters, saying, “Therefore, I challenge anyone in that protest to mention the camp he belongs to and who his camp leader is.

He warned that while freedom of speech is allowed, anyone spreading false allegations online without proof would face the law.

“Ex-agitators condemn non-beneficiaries who are using the name ‘ex-agitators’ to stage protests in Abuja. The Administrator can work with the original data, which comprises thirty thousand (30,000) beneficiaries.

“The original beneficiaries are well pleased and are all glad with the current Administrator, Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro.

“Every leader and beneficiary belongs to their respective camp and phase. Genuine beneficiaries are expected to channel their concerns to the Administrator through the proper office, and such issues can be addressed immediately if they are genuine.

“The Administrator has succeeded in blocking all looters and has brought the programme back to the original owners and beneficiaries. He has changed the narrative, it is no longer business as usual.

“Freedom of speech is constitutional, but the fact is that, if anyone engages in blackmail against a respected personality with false allegations on social media without any evidence, they shall face the law,” he concluded.