Ex-Agitators Assure Otuaro Of Commitment

The National Chairman of Phase 2 of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Ibena Rufus Salvation, has assured Dr. Dennis Otuaro, the Administrator of PAP, of the continued commitment and cooperation of beneficiaries to sustain peace, empowerment, and economic development in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja during a solidarity visit to Dr. Otuaro, Ibena led a high-powered delegation of ex-agitators to express their appreciation for the remarkable progress recorded under his leadership.

He commended Otuaro for his tireless efforts in driving impactful reforms and development within the PAP, noting that the gains achieved thus far have restored confidence in the programme.

“Dr. Otuaro has shown that he is here to work. The progress within this short time is evident. We came to say thank you and encourage you to keep going strong,” Ibena said.

Describing Otuaro’s leadership as visionary and people-oriented, particularly in the areas of reintegration and empowerment of ex-agitators, Ibena noted that the Administrator’s achievements reflect the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He urged Otuaro to remain aligned with that vision.

He also advised the PAP Administrator to stay focused and not be distracted by negative voices or side issues, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the core objectives of the programme.

According to him, “The PAP remains a beacon of peace and development for the Niger Delta region and must not be derailed.”

The visit, which had in attendance the National Spokesman of Phase 2, Timothy Tensibe, and the Bayelsa State Chapter Chairman, Dengo Benin, ended with renewed assurances of support from the ex-agitators.

