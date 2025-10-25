Ex-Agitator, Satu, Lauds Otuaro For Prioritising Education In PAP’s Programmes

An ex-agitator in the Niger Delta, General Emma Satu, has lauded the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr. Dennis Otuaro for prioritising education in the region. Satu said that Otuaro did that through various educational initiatives of the inter- ventionist agency, including its scholarship programmes. Fielding questions from newsmen on the achievements of PAP since his (Otuaro’s) appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu about two years ago, he said his educational initiatives are aimed at supporting the Fed- eral Government’s developmental agenda for the Niger Delta region.

He disclosed that several youths across the region have benefitted immensely from the various educational programmes, especially the scholarships. General Satu described as remarkable the success of the sixty student beneficiaries who bagged First Class degrees between 2016-2023 and the deployment of over 140 post-graduate students to the UK in September this year. He said there was another deployment of one hundred and sixty-one post-graduate students to the United Kingdom.

The ex-freedom fighter, who noted that Dr Otuaro’s efforts were strategic, cited disciplines like electrical/electronic, engineering, computer science, civil engineering, accounting, law, petroleum engineering, physics, and biochemistry as critical to the growth and development of the oil-rich region. He added that posterity will judge Dr Otuaro fairly for spearheading educational advancement programmes and partnerships with various state governments and local institutions like the Bayelsa Medical University to build capacity and train professionals in key fields while equipping Niger Delta youths with relevant skills to be self-sustaining to enable them contribute to the development of their communities, State and nation at large.

The youth leader stressed the need for stakeholders across the region to sustain the peace initiatives in their areas, working with the Amnesty Office and the federal government to attract the much needed attention to the region in form of investment, infrastructure, job creation and empowerment