Ex-AGF: Uwais Played Vital Role In Nigeria’s Political Devt

A former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice of Nigeria, Chief Bayo Ojo SAN, has extended heartfelt condolences to the Uwais family on the passing of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais.

Justice Uwais passed away on Friday, June 6, 2025, at the age of 88.

In a statement confirming his death, the family said: “Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihir Rajiun. It is with a heavy heart, full of gratitude to Allah Subahanahu Wata’ala, that we announce the passing away of our father, Justice Muhammadu Lawal Uwais, former Chief Justice of the Federation.”

In his condolence message, Chief Ojo commiserated with the Uwais family, the Nigerian judiciary, and members of the legal profession, describing the late jurist as a visionary whose contributions will be remembered for generations.

According to him, the late CJN played a critical role in the development of a strong, independent, and impartial judiciary, a foundation essential for the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

He added that Justice Uwais’s “bold and articulate judicial decisions, advocacy for access to justice, and unwavering stance on the independence of the judiciary remain enduring signposts for the advancement of the legal profession in Nigeria and beyond.”

Chief Ojo urged all who mourn the late jurist to honour his legacy by working toward a just and equitable society, and by upholding the values he embodied throughout his distinguished career.

He prayed for God’s comfort for the Uwais family, friends, and associates, and for eternal rest for the soul of the departed.

Born on June 12, 1936, in Zaria, Kaduna State, Justice Uwais was a towering figure in Nigeria’s legal landscape. Known for his integrity, legal acumen, and commitment to reform, his career spanned decades of dedicated public service.

He was called to the Bar at the Middle Temple in London in 1963 and began his career as a State Counsel in Northern Nigeria. He was appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court in 1979 and later became Chief Justice of Nigeria in 1995, a position he held until his retirement in 2006.

Justice Uwais was a staunch advocate of judicial independence and led efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s legal and constitutional framework. In 2007, he was appointed by President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua to chair the Presidential Electoral Reform Committee, which produced the landmark “Uwais Report”.

