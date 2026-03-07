...Ex AGF Not Linked To Rayhan Hotel, Metropolitan Autotech Bank Transactions – EFCC Witness

Meanwhile, a witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) David Ajoma yesterday told the Federal High Court that Abubakar Malami never participated in any of the transactions carried out by Rayhan Hotels and Metropolitan Autotech Limited with the bank.

He said that no payments came into the bank accounts of the two Companies from the Federal Ministry of Justice, EFCC, National Human Rghts Commission or any agency presided over by Malami as the AGF during the period.

The witness, a Compliance Officer with a new generational bank, had tendered a 214 page bank transaction documents involving inflows and outflows carried out by the two companies through their bank accounts with Sterling Bank.

The bank transaction document was admitted as exhibit “A Series” by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, who is presiding over the trial of Malami, his son, Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami and and wife, Hajia Bashir Asa be in a 16-count money laundering charges involving N8. 7bn.

Ajoma, who is the first witness to EFCC in the trial, narrated how series of payments involving millions of naira were made into the bank account of Rayhan Hotels and Metropolitan Autotech Limited with Sterling Bank by corporate bodies and individuals at different times.

He read out names and identities of those who made the payments, while being led in evidence by counsel to EFCC, Jibrin Okutepa SAN.

While reading through the bank statements of the Rayhan Hotels and Metropolitan Autotech Limited with Sterling Bank and the opening packages, the witness said that Malami’s name was not in the account opening packages and also not as signatories to them.

He made the clarifications during cross examination by lead lawyer to the three defendants, Joseph Daudu SAN. Apart from not being relationship manager or officer to the bank accounts, Ajoma told the judge that Malami’s name and that of his wife, Hajia Bashir Asabe never featured in any of the transactions.