Ex-AGF, Adebutu, Others To Grace Bomode-Oku 60th Anniversary

The former Accountant General of the Federation, Shakirat Madein, and Dame Adesola Adebutu are among several notable personalities expected to attend the 60th anniversary celebration of the Blessed Bomode-Oku Society, Iperu Remo, Ogun State.

The landmark event, scheduled for Saturday, May 31, 2025, will be marked by the commissioning of the society’s newly constructed multipurpose hall, installation of new chiefs, and presentation of awards to deserving members.

According to a statement by the society’s Secretary, Stephen Adekalu, the group was originally founded in 1964 by the parents of Mr. Tajudeen Amusa.

Initially known as Egbe Bomode-Oku, the society comprises individuals born between 1964 and 1965. The name was later changed to Blessed Bomode-Oku Society 40 years ago to establish a unique and distinct identity.

Leading the society is Lady President, Mrs. Fausat Oso Adesuyi, while High Chief Rasaq Oso (popularly known as Oshopey), the Apena of Iperu and Baale of Iragbon, has served as the Olootu Asipa Egbe since its inception.

Prince Adekalu noted that the society was established to promote unity and love among members, foster communal development in Iperu and its environs, and complement government efforts in various areas. The society’s leadership includes Alhaja Sadiat Lola Adesina as Lady Secretary, Mr. Ganiu Akadari as Treasurer, Prince Larry Muse Gbadebo as Asiwaju Egbe, Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein as Asiwaju Obinrin, and Dr. Pero Ajoke Sofowora as Iyalaje Egbe.

With a membership strength of over one hundred, both locally and in the diaspora, the Blessed Bomode-Oku Society is made up of accomplished individuals. Many members are successful business owners and top civil servants who have risen to the peak of their careers at both state and federal levels. Among them is Dr. Shakirat Madein, Nigeria’s first female Accountant General of the Federation, who recently retired after a meritorious career in public service.

Popular Apala musician, Musiliu Haruna Ishola, will entertain guests and members during the celebration. Also expected to grace the occasion are Barrister Olusola Idowu, SAN, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Iperu Akesan Development Association, who will serve as Chairman of the Day; Aderonke Shodiya, Iyalode of Iperu Akesanland, as Chairperson; Olakole Olatunji, the Asoju Oba of Iperu Akesanland, as Special Guest of Honour; and Dame Adesola Oluyinka Adebutu, Iyaloja General of Ikenne Local Government, who will serve as Mother of the Day.

