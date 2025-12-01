Ex-Agege Council Boss Unveils ‘Family Adoption Project’, Targets 500 Households

The Agbelebu Foundation yesterday supported 500 vulnerable households in Lagos State through its newly unveiled ‘Family Adoption Project’, aimed at providing sustained welfare assistance to disadvantaged families.

Speaking at the launch, the Founder, Mr Oluwagbenga Abiola, former Vice Chairman and ex-Sole Administrator of Agege Local Government, said the project was borne out of a longheld desire to respond to the needs of struggling households.

Abiola said welfare should be seen as a responsibility rather than an occasional gesture, noting that many families are quietly dealing with unmet needs.

He said the initiative was designed to provide long-term support in the areas of health, education, empowerment and financial stability, with an initial target of 500 families under phase one.

According to him, the foundation hopes to expand the number of beneficiaries to 1,000 families as the project progresses.

Abiola said the intervention sought to work closely with vulnerable groups, including children, widows, youths, the elderly, persons with disabilities and low-income households.

He added that the foundation intended to collaborate with relevant institutions and service providers to deliver training opportunities, health checks, food support, insurance coverage and scholarships.