Ex-Adamawa PDP Chairman, Joel Madaki, Defects To APC

The Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday formally received former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Joel Madaki, who defected to the ruling party along with hundreds of his supporters.

The defection ceremony, held at Mahmud Ribadu Square in Yola, drew top APC leaders, including the Deputy National Chairman (North), Alhaji Alli Daroli, who described the development as a clear indication that the PDP had lost its foothold in Adamawa State.

Daroli said the defection of prominent figures like Madaki signalled “the end of PDP dominance in Adamawa,” adding that it would be difficult for the opposition party to present a strong candidate in the 2027 general elections.

He urged APC members to remain united and focused on strengthening the party ahead of future polls.

Also speaking, Senator Binta Masi Garba said the return of Chief Madaki to the APC fold had rekindled the party’s confidence in reclaiming the Government House, Yola, in 2027.

“With Chief Madaki joining us, the APC will take back the governorship, win all three senatorial seats, eight House of Representatives positions, and 25 seats in the State Assembly,” she declared.

Similarly, Senator Bello Tukur noted that the APC currently commands the majority of grassroots support in the state, saying, “This is the time to reclaim what rightfully belongs to our party.”

The Zonal Vice President of the party, Comrade Mustapha Salihu, urged members to remain steadfast in building a united front that would make the APC “the pride of all.”

Representing the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Mustapha Atiku Ribadu said Madaki’s defection had “sealed the fate” of rival parties in future elections.

In his remarks, Chief Joel Madaki said his decision to join the APC was driven by the impressive performance and developmental strides recorded under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He said, “The unprecedented development achieved by the APC government under President Tinubu has endeared our hearts to the party. This is just the beginning. If we join hands with the Federal Government, we shall reap more dividends of democracy.”

He added that the recent surge in development projects across Adamawa State was made possible through improved financial inflows from the Federation Account, facilitated by the President’s fiscal reforms.

However, in a swift reaction, the PDP State Chairman, Hamza Madagali, dismissed Madaki’s defection as “inconsequential,” describing him as a “lone ranger.”

Speaking after a stakeholders’ meeting, Madagali said, “Madaki left alone. His so-called movement is a voyage of self-delusion. The PDP remains strong, united, and will reclaim its pride in 2027.”