Ex-Acting Gov, Odeyemi Emerges Chairman Of Ekiti PDP

A former Acting Governor of Ekiti State, Rt. Hon. Tunji Odeyemi has emerged as the new Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

This was the outcome of the election of the Party’s Congress, where over 1,000 delegates across the 16 Local Government Areas of the State converged in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, for the election of members of the State Working Committee (SWC).

New Telegraph reports that Odeyemi emerged victorious with overwhelming votes at the election.

The PDP Congress was attended by delegates and party stakeholders across all the local Government Areas of the state, with security agencies in attendance.

The former acting governor scored 936 votes to defeat his challenger, a former state legal officer of the party, Sunday Olowolafe, who garnered 290 votes.

In his acceptance Odeyemi commended the party leaders and delegates for the overwhelming support in leading the State Working Committe, added that the confidence reposed in him would not be betrayed.

He saluted the courage and commitment of all the contestants towards the growth and progress of the PDP, soliciting the support of all stakeholders in a bid to reposition the party for success during the 2026 governorship election.

According to him, ” My emergence today is not about Tunji Odeyemi. It is about the PDP family in Ekiti reclaiming its rightful place as the true voice of the people, the hope of the common man, and the credible alternative for good governance.

“We must therefore put behind us the divisions of the past and focus on unity, discipline, and loyalty to the ideals of our party.

“Our state, Ekiti, is in dire need of rescue from maladministration, poverty, and neglect. The PDP must rise to this challenge and provide the leadership that our people are yearning for.

“We will strengthen our grassroots structures, empower our youths and women, and ensure internal democracy where every member has a sense of belonging.

“As your Chairman, I pledge fairness, inclusiveness, and transparency in all our dealings. I will run an open-door policy where all voices are heard, respected, and valued. Together with the State Working Committee, we will reposition PDP in Ekiti to win elections and deliver dividends of democracy to our people.

“Finally, I call on every member of our great party to close ranks. Let us speak with one voice, march with one spirit, and labour with one purpose, to return PDP to Government House, Ado-Ekiti, and restore prosperity, dignity, and hope to our people”, the new Ekiti PDP Chairman said.