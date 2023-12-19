Ex-ABU Students Applaud Mutfwang For Appointing Ashoms Commissioner

Former Students of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and former members of the National Association of Plateau State Students (NAPsites) have commended Plateau State Governor, Bar. Caleb Mutfwang for appointing one of them in the state executive council as Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Musa Ibrahim Ashoms

The group applauded the appointment of Hon. Ashoms as one of the youngest serving commissioners for information in the State, describing Mutfwang as a good leader who has allowed the youths to contribute towards the development of the state.

The former ABU Students, particularly Plateau State indigene stated this during their reunion meeting to celebrate and Honour Hon. Ashoms in Jos.

Coordinator Forum for Former ABUsites and NAPsites Comrade Daspan Mazadu Yepyep while speaking on behalf of the Students said Governor Mutfwang’s appointment of vibrant Youths in his administration is an indication that he is committed to transforming the State as seen in the last seven Months

“We are really happy and delighted that Governor Caleb Mutfwang appointed one of us as Commissioner, not just him. We know that there are lots of Abusites out there that he has picked then and we can recall some o back then in Zaria.

Governor Mutfwang used to come and preach to us in the Chapel of Redemption, Zaria So all those memories are there and we are so happy that he still recognize our good character, he knows we are people of good quality, people of integrity, certainly those he appointed won’t failed in their assignment, sincerely our prayers is for him His Excellency to succeeds and Hon. Ashoms also does well as a Commissioner to help the development of Plateau state.

The Plateau State Commissioner of Information and Communication Hon. Ashoms appreciates his former school and union mates for honoring him and promises to continue to be a worthy ambassador of ABU Zaria.

He described the honour by his former schoolmates as a clarion for them not to disappoint where they are coming from, saying he would do his best so that at the end of the day other ABU Zaria Students would be happy that one of them came, he saw, and he delivered.