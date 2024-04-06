Ex-ABN Chieftain, Abimbola Davis Dies At 67

Abimbola Davis, a former chieftain of the Association for Better Nigeria (ABN) has reportedly passed away at 67.

Prior to his death, Davis was a member of the association led by the late Arthur Nzeribe, which played a pivotal role in the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election won by Chief MKO Abiola of the Social Democratic Party despite its widely acclaimed fairness.

Just two days before the election, the ABN obtained an injunction from the Abuja High Court of Justice Bassey Ikpeme, halting the electoral process. Davis, a well-known golfer based in Ibadan, breathed his last on Friday, April 6 at his residence in the Jericho area of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State. His demise was confirmed by his elder brother, Mr Azeez Olalekan, also known as Energy, who expressed shock at the sudden loss. He mentioned that Davis was active until just a few days prior when he visited the Ibadan Golf Club. Tragically, Davis succumbed to a sudden medical complication. READ ALSO: Makinde, Mba, Mimiko, Folarin, Ors, Grace Adedayo’s Late Mother’s Burial In Akure

Makinde urges residents to cooperate with security agencies “The news of Davis’s passing came as a great shock. He was out enjoying himself with friends at the Ibadan Golf Club just a few days ago,” shared Mr Azeez. His children, who are currently overseas, will hold an online meeting with the family today to discuss his funeral arrangements,” he added. Another source, speaking on anonymity, also verified his death, mentioning that he had been embalmed at a hospital in Ring Road, Ibadan. All efforts to reach President Seyi Alaba of the Ibadan Golf Club for a statement on Davis’s passing were unsuccessful. Davis, born on September 29, 1957, in Ibadan, hails from the Adebiyi family of the Agboole Onilu (Drummer’s Compound) at Itutaba, Ibadan. He served as the Chairman/CEO of Capital 3 Limited, a consulting firm specializing in retail market development. Additionally, he held the position of Chairman at Books & Sports Limited, a company focused on film production and entertainment. Davis was appointed as the Chairman of the Policy Commission on Solid Minerals by the Federal Government and the Nigeria Economic Summit Group in 2005, with a mandate to strategize the progress and development of the solid minerals industry during the Nigeria Economic Summit, NES 10. Known for his passion for golf, Davis was also the President of the PoolPlayers Conference of Nigeria, an association affiliated with the World Pool Players Association, overseeing the participation of Nigeria in the Olympic Games in 2005 when the pool was included as an Olympic sport. He was married to Olayinka Apeeti Motunrayo and had children.