Ex-Abia LG, PDP Chairmen Declare Support For Tinubu

Former Local Government chairmen across party lines in Abia State have declared their support for President Bola Tinubu, pledging to work for his reelection in 2027.

Operating under the auspices of the South East Forum of Former Local Government Chairmen, the former chairmen declared their support during a courtesy visit to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, on Tuesday at Umuahia, Abia state capital.

Led by the former chairman of Umunneochi Local Government of Abia state, Frank Osita, the former chairmen said that they are ready to mobilise support across the state for the president.

They also commended the deputy speaker for his achievements and for setting up the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP), meant to showcase the legacies of the president.

Osita said, “It is my great pleasure to present your former colleagues to you. We have come to identify with you. We have come under the umbrella of the South East Forum of former local government chairmen, a strategic platform designed to unite former grassroots leaders from the region. With you here is just the Abia State chapter.

“Recognising the crucial role we play as local government chairmen and continue to play in community mobilisation in governance and development at the grassroots level, this forum seeks to harness our collective experiences, influence, and network for the greater good of the region.

“At the heart of our mission is a renewed commitment to align the South-East with the opportunities embedded in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We aim to do this through meaningful engagement and partnership with the Renewed Hope Partners, a platform championed by you, our leader, the deputy speaker.

“This forum serves not just as a rallying point but as a think tank to drive inclusive development, policy alignment, and grassroots advocacy, ensuring that the region is not left behind in the national development conversation. We have come to be of use to you. We are grassrooters, we have the structure and the idea you came up with to assist Mr. President is a very laudable one. We assure you that we will go to every nook and cranny of our various communities to assist in bringing our people and selling this idea that you’ve conceived for the interest of not just Abia state but Nigeria as a whole”.

Responding, Deputy Speaker Kalu commended the chairmen for their vision in setting up the forum and their support for President Tinubu.

“Today, we have something Nigerians are going to emulate, the Forum of Former Local Government Chairmen. If that’s not a great idea, I wonder what is. Its greatness is found in the fact that we will understand each other better, having walked on the same path.

“We will not be afraid to help each other, one for all, all for one. Twenty-two years ago, I was a local government chairman. You know me better. I was attending meetings with you.

“Some of us have served local government, states, and then the federal government. So, in terms of wealth of experience, we are older. Age and experience have something they bring, and one of those things is the ability to remember that power is transient. So when you’re in charge, be careful. Treat people with mutual respect because you will meet them out there soon.

“I’m happy that you’ve agreed to come together under one umbrella. Your wealth of experience cannot be wasted.

“Experience begets knowledge. I came out from the grassroots. I’m a believer in grassroots and I’m returning to the grassroots. Who are the grassrooters without the chairmen? You control the grassroots.

“No man can do it alone, that’s why he’s extending his hand of partnership, let’s do it together and better the South East. My office and Renewed Hope Partners want to partner with you.”

In another separate meeting with former local government chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, led by Chinasa Iboko, Kalu also said that the time has come for every spirited Abian to work collectively irrespective of party affiliation for the common purpose of lifting the State.

Earlier, the leader of the group, Iboko, commended the Deputy Speaker for championing the bill that birthed the South East Development Commission (SEDC), and also expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for giving assent to the bill.

