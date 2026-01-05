The former Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), months after leaving the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

New Telegraph recalls that Senator Orji, the third democratically elected governor of Abia, declared his retirement from active politics a few months ago.

Orji, who served as the Senate representative for the Abia Central Senatorial District from 2015 to 2023, however, did not legally abandon his PDP membership at that time.

The former Senator from Abia Central, who has mostly kept a low profile since leaving office, has officially quit the PDP for the APC, as many observers say was long expected.

Considering his power and status as one of the PDP’s main supporters and funders in the state, observers observe that Senator Orji’s defection has further undermined the party’s influence in Abia State.

Mr Ifeanyi Umere, the former governor’s media assistant, confirmed the situation and informed our correspondent that the defection was a personal choice. He went on to say that no formal explanation was given for the relocation.

Some stakeholders have expressed concern that the defection could seriously harm the PDP’s structure and chances of regaining political dominance in Abia State, while others have applauded the APC’s continued growth and what they see as the strengthening of opposition politics in the state.