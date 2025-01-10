Ex-Abia Gov Orji Debunks Allegations Linking Him To EFCC Forfeiture

Share

Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, has condemned a recent publication linking him to an interim forfeiture of N228.4million and the fraudulent activities linked to Effdee Nigeria Limited.

In a statement issued by his liaison office, he vehemently faulted the reports, saying the publishers were out to tarnish his hard earned reputation.

The statement described the publication as “baseless” and “malicious,” accusing publishers of spreading defamatory content without proper fact-checking. Among the numerous inaccuracies, the report falsely claimed that Senator Orji served as Governor of Abia State in 2016/2017, years after his tenure ended in May 2015.

Further, the statement refuted claims that individuals Mr. Uchenna Erondu and Mr. Austin Akuma were associated with Senator Orji’s administration, clarifying that they had no connection to him during his time as governor.

Share

Please follow and like us: