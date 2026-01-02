Ex-Abia Gov, Ikpeazu Hails Ben Kalu’s Achievements

Former Governor of Abia State, Chief Okezie Ikpeazu, has lauded the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu legislative imprints, describing him as a “Rising Star” from the South East.

Speaking when Kalu paid him a courtesy call in his home country, Umuobiakwa in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia on Friday, the former governor said they navigated many challenges together, including “Operation Python”, COVID-19, and ENDSARS during his time as governor.

He said that Kalu’s rise to prominence at the national scene is divinely ordained, citing the example of David, the young shepherd boy who became king.

The former governor commended Kalu’s maturity and candour in the House of Representatives, saying, “You are a blessing to the House.”

“Talking about our leader, the deputy speaker, he has been my brother and my ally, all through thick and thin. We had too many rough patches during my time (as governor), we experienced Operation Python, we experienced COVID-1, we experienced ENDSARS, and all those rough patches, but through it all, he stood by me without looking at anything in return, he was always there, and for that I owe him a duty to support and encourage him.

“Beyond that, to some people, leadership is entrusted upon men by divine forces, whether they like it or not; just like David, the little shepherd boy who became a king while he was in the forest, and like our people say, “a good day is heralded by the rising sun.”

“Ben, I am proud of your accomplishments. I have no option but to give you praise and support you, not only because you are my in-law, but because you are a bright star.

“On one occasion, I tagged you as a rising star from the southeast. Many people may not like you, but that shouldn’t bother you.

“Continue to do that which is right; there’s no need to change from being humble. So, I first of all thank you for finding time, and to say that I am proud of your stewardship and the national level each time you speak, each time you preside.

“I am always lucky whenever you’re presiding. I turn on my TV, and I see my brother doing it. You bring a lot of maturity and candour. It will not be out of place to say that you are a blessing to the House of Representatives”.

Ikpeazu further emphasised the importance of supporting leaders and recognising God’s plan for them.

He expressed confidence in Kalu’s continued success, praying that 2026 would be a fruitful year for him.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Kalu, while congratulating Ikpeazu on his nomination as an ambassador, said it is fitting to pay New Year homage to his in-law and one of the leaders of the state.

He also presented a copy of the brochure detailing his achievements in the parliament in the last two years as the Deputy Speaker.

“We congratulate you on becoming an ambassador-designate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We congratulate you, and we wish you well, and we pray for this household that this year will be better than last year, for you and your whole family”, Kalu said.