The former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ude Chukwu, on Saturday officially announced his resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Chuwu was a deputy to the former governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, from May 2015 to May 2023.

Announcing his resignation in a letter dated August 5, 2025, the former Deputy Governor cited “Personal reasons” for his resignation.

He expressed appreciation to the PDP for its support over the years and wished the party well in its future endeavours.

The statement reads partly, “I write to inform you of my resignation as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), effective immediately.

“You may wish to note that I am resigning due to personal reasons.

“While it was a difficult decision to make, it is the best course of action for me at this time,” the letter, which was addressed to the Chairman, Ndi Elu Ward, Nkporo, Ohafia L.G.A, and received by one Ama Nwoke Ibe.”