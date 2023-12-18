Ex-Abia Commissioner Calls For Impeachment Of Assembly Speaker

Chief John Okiyi Kalu, a former Commissioner for Information, Trade and Investment in Abia State during the Dr Okezie Ikpeazu’s reign as Governor has called for the impeachment of Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

Kalu said that the refusal to swear in Hon. Aaron Uzodike of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP Aba North) after receiving his Certificate of Return from INEC and CTC of the Appeal Court ruling in his favour is totally contemptuous of our law and is an impeachable offence.

Recall that Uzodike had challenged the victory of Destiny Nwagwu of the Labour Party (LP) at the Appeal Court, but is yet to be sworn in with Kalu alleging that Emeruwa is reportedly acting under instructions from Governor Alex Otti and has refused to swear in Uzodike.

“Worst of it all, the sacked Labour Party member, Mr Destiny Nwagwu Akaraka is still attending sessions, parading and addressing himself as a member of the Assembly when he has since been sacked by the Appeal Court.

“I wish to draw the attention of the Chief Judge of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, and law enforcement agencies to take note and act decisively in response to this disdain for the rule of law by the Labour Party in Abia State.

“This same LP gang previously desecrated the legislative branch in Abia State and made a minority party member the majority leader as well as foisted a Speaker who was not qualified by virtue of being a first-term legislator as stipulated in the Rule Book of the House.

“In all these infractions against democracy, I am still waiting to read what Mr Peter Obi has to say because I read somewhere that he said he would have governed Nigeria the way Otti is governing Abia State,” he said.

Kalu queried if Obi supported the impunity in the Abia State House of Assembly, too, stressing that if not for our justice system, Obi would have been precipitously sacked as Governor of Anambra State.

“That should be enough reason for him to call his party men in Abia State to order. It is his brand that is suffering from the impunity and government of propaganda with zero substance in Abia.

“I pray my brother Peter Obi does the right thing or, at least, distance himself from all these anti-democratic shenanigans of Abia Labour Party Government. Those who supported him in Abia were mostly PDP members as he must be aware that LP never existed as a force before the 2023 election.

“If Hon Aaron Uzodike is not inaugurated by the next sitting of the house nobody should blame PDP members if they commence impeachment processes against Speaker Emmanuel Emeruwa. Rule of law must be protected at all cost.”