EWL To Convene Africa’s Us$62.67m Entertainment Industry This December

Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL), the groundbreaking platform that unites the global entertainment industry in the heart of Lagos, is set to gather the brightest stars and industry leaders from across Africa’s booming US$62.67 million entertainment industry.

With its second edition scheduled for December 13 to 20, 2023, at the Livespot Entertarium in Lagos, organizers have announced ambitious goals of attracting 15,000 attendees, reaching over 100 million people, and training more than 1,000 individuals. Co-Founder and CEO of Livespot360, producers of EWL, Deola Art Alade says, “we’re excited to be able to bring thousands together for the second edition of EWL.

We have big plans this year as EWL is more than just one event. We’re aiming to be able to surpass all expectations by facilitating funding for entertainment tech startups, nurturing and upskilling talent, building capacity within the industry, enabling global and local exchange in the industry and pushing for policies and solutions to the ongoing issues experienced within the entertainment industry”.

Africa’s vibrant entertainment scene encompasses music, film, fashion, and digital content, making it a hotspot for creativity and innovation. EWL plays a pivotal role in accelerating this mo- mentum by uniting professionals and enthusiasts across these diverse sectors to collaborate and advance the industry.