Ewi Of Ado-Ekiti Calls For Women Development

…Installs Bola Aderoju As New Eyegba

The Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi has advocated women’s development as crucial to the advancement of the community.

This comes as the monarch installed Yeye Bola Aderoju as the new EYEGBA of Ado-Ekiti.

The installation which came up at the palace in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital had in attendance, critical stakeholders, including community leaders, women folks as well the council chairmen in Ado-Ekiti Local Government and Local Development areas who accompanied the new Eyegba to the palace, where she performed the traditional rites.

By her new status, Yeye Aderoju is now the “Leader of All Women in Ado-Ekiti (Olori Obinrin of Ado-Ekiti).

Among the dignitaries were the chairmen of Ado Local Government Bosun Osaloni and the Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress(OPC New Era) Prince Adeniyi Adedipe who also served as the chairman of the Planning Committee for the installation.

Oba Adejugbe prayed for the new female chief urging her to always fight for the interest of the community, especially the women folks.

The monarch also prayed for enduring peace, stability and development of the biggest town and capital of Ekiti State.

In her remarks, Yeye Aderoju thanked Oba Adejugbe for considering her worthy of honour and promised to always stand by the paramount ruler of Ado-Ekiti.

Eyegba used the occasion to renew her commitment to women’s development agenda in Ado-Ekiti, calling on all and sundry to give her utmost support and cooperation.