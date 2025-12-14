Ewhrudjakpo’s Sudden Death: Diri Orders Autopsy, Warns Against Politicisation

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has directed that an autopsy be conducted on his late deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, to medically ascertain the cause of his death.

The governor also cautioned individuals politicising the unfortunate incident, particularly on social media, urging them to desist and instead honour the memory of a man he described as having served Bayelsa State with dedication and commitment.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah.

According to the statement, Governor Diri appealed to the public to refrain from speculation and political narratives surrounding the death.

“I want to make an appeal. I have seen people politicise his death. In Ijaw land, there is no enmity in death. Let nobody politicise the death of our dearly beloved deputy governor. If anyone loves him, this is the time to show it,” the governor said.

Governor Diri explained that the decision to conduct an autopsy was aimed at establishing the medical cause of death amid what he described as misleading narratives circulating online.

“I have directed that an autopsy be carried out to reveal the cause of his death. There is a lot of misinformation on social media. Anyone issuing a statement should limit it to eulogising him and mourning with the state, which is currently in a period of mourning,” he added.

The governor noted that the state government had declared three working days of mourning, calling on residents to observe the period with sobriety and unity.

He also expressed appreciation to former President Goodluck Jonathan for standing with the Bayelsa State Government during what he described as a difficult moment.

Also speaking, former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan described the death of the deputy governor as a sad moment for Bayelsa State.

Dr Jonathan spoke during a condolence visit to Governor Diri and the Ewhrudjakpo family at the Government House, Yenagoa.

He recalled Ewhrudjakpo’s active support for programmes organised by the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Foundation, noting his consistent efforts in mobilising state officials for key events.

“For me, he was someone my foundation and I will never forget. Whenever I had a programme, Bayelsa State was always represented. It is quite a sad moment for all of us,” Jonathan said.

The former president described Ewhrudjakpo as humble, hardworking, and selfless, noting that he was widely respected.

“I was also a deputy governor, but he worked extremely hard. This is a lesson for all of us to find time to rest. We pray that God will comfort the state and especially his immediate family,” Jonathan added.

The late deputy governor passed away on Thursday while carrying out official duties, throwing the state into mourning.