Ewhrudjakpo’s Demise A Huge Loss To The Country – TInubu

President Bola Tinubu on Friday said that Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo’s demise was a huge loss not only to Bayelsa State but to the country at large, maintaining that the late deputy governor left an indelible mark on the sands of time.

President Tinubu, represented at the funerals by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, at Ofoni Federated Communities, Sagbama Local Government Area of the state, said that posterity will be kind to him and urged the people of Bayelsa State and the family of the deceased to take solace in the fact that he lived a good life.

“I bring you greetings and heartfelt condolences from Mr President, who would have been here, but he is on a state visit to Turkey.

“Life is about service and legacy. Posterity will always judge everybody. By this standard, we can comfortably say that Ewhrudjakpo lived a good life. He will be remembered for his wisdom and selfless service,” he said.

In his remarks, former President Goodluck Jonathan stated that Ewhrudjakpo’s death was a bitter pill to swallow, but that as Christians, those affected should give thanks to God in line with the biblical teaching that urges believers to thank God in all things.

Jonathan described Ewhrudjakpo as a good man, saying it is rare for people to speak so highly of a politician who rose to the position of deputy governor.

The former President also said the late Ewhrudjakpo impacted the lives of all those who came in contact with him positively and prayed that God would provide another person for the people of Ofoni to fill his shoes.

He said: “As Christians, we say in all things we give thanks to God. Even at that, certain things happen, and you find it difficult to thank God. The death of Lawrence is one of these.

“Everyone speaks well of Lawrence. He was a good man who related well with people. It is very difficult to find a politician who rose to the position of deputy governor to be well spoken of in this manner.”

Also, Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, described the passing of his deputy as a harsh reality that was impossible to ignore, but said God, who took him, cannot be questioned.

Governor Diri said Ewhrudjakpo was a very careful person who would have been alive if life depended on being careful, but said God, who took him, knows best.

He expressed appreciation to Mr President, his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and all those who in one way or another consoled the state government and contributed to the success of the burial.

He said: “Today we gather under this sober atmosphere of grief as well as in gratitude to honour a man of outstanding public service. The Scriptures remind us in Job 14:1–8 that human life is ‘of few days and full of trouble,’ a fragile bloom that fades.

“That harsh reality, impossible to ignore or erase, frames our mourning. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo came forth like a flower. For a season, he brightened our days, and now he has been taken from our sight by the Almighty God.”

In a sermon, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Bomadi, Most Rev. Hyacinth Egbebo, admonished Christians not to mourn like those without hope, saying their focus should be on their Redeemer, Jesus Christ.

He also urged Christians to live according to the values of God’s kingdom, saying Ewhrudjakpo was very forthright, generous and humble and should be emulated by politicians.

The Bayelsa State Deputy Governor died on December 11, 2025, after he collapsed in his office in the Government House.