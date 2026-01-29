Ewhrudjakpo Was Exceptional Politician – Jonathan

As tributes flowed in for late Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, deputy governor of Bayelsa State, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan said Ewhrudjakpo was an exceptional politician who worked diligently in service of the state as Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure and later as deputy governor.

Speaking on Wednesday in Yenagoa during the Day of Tribute to honour the late deputy governor, Dr. Jonathan said Ewhrudjakpo was a nice, lively and extraordinary politician who believed in doing what was right.

He encouraged the political class to emulate his exemplary conduct.

Speaking also, Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, recounted his pain since the sudden demise of Ewhrudjakpo on December 11, 2025.

He said each time he had the opportunity to speak about his deputy after that fateful day, he found himself stuck in a fix.

The Bayelsa governor noted that the passing of his deputy reminded him of the brevity of life, and that he was now left alone to complete the journey they both started on February 14, 2020.

Diri described his deputy as a consummate public servant, compatriot, ally and brother.

Urging the people of the state to continue to honour Ewhrudjakpo’s memory by living in unity and sustaining the values he stood for, he prayed God to strengthen his family and that his legacies would shape the work they started together to a conclusive end.

He said: “Words cannot adequately capture the deep sense of loss that I feel today. I miss his advice. My heart aches. Lawrence, where are you?” he asked repeatedly.

“I have lost a true friend, colleague and brother. To some, Ewhrudjakpo was a hard person, but he was so soft to others. To me, he was a man of many proverbs.”

Speaking further, the Bayelsa number one citizen described his late deputy as dependable, resourceful and a workaholic with uncompromising integrity.

“He was a man of unshakeable loyalty to government, family and friends, and his attributes will continue to inspire all of us.”

Paying glowing tribute, the immediate past governor of the state and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Chief Seriake Dickson, said he was devastated by Ewhrudjakpo’s unexpected passage and that the deceased’s commitment to service embodied the reasons he delved into public service.

Senator Dickson also recalled his political journey with Ewhrudjakpo, whom he described as his mentee, noting sadly that it was the first time in the history of Bayelsa that it lost a serving deputy governor.

“Ewhrudjakpo and I have been together on a journey in service of our people and upholding the dignity of our people for over 30 years. What can I say? His death was too sudden, too shattering and devastating. Since his unexpected passing on that fateful December 11, I have not been myself.”

Speaker of the Bayelsa House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, stated that Ewhrudjakpo worked hard to elevate the shared vision of the Prosperity Government and that history would record him as having placed the interest of the state above his personal considerations.

In her tribute, the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Matilda Ayemieye, described the day Ewhrudjakpo passed on as a dark Thursday for the state judiciary, stating that he touched many lives in different ways, but she was consoled by the fact that he died peacefully in the Lord.

Speaking on behalf of the state’s National Assembly Caucus, House of Representatives member, Dr. Fred Agbedi (Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency), Federal Commissioner representing Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states in the Federal Civil Service Commission, Rufus Godwins, and National Chairman, Pan Niger Delta Forum, Amb. Boladei Igali, described the death of Ewhrudjakpo as not only a loss to Bayelsa but also to the entire Niger Delta region.

Immediate past deputy governor of the state and Chairman, Bayelsa Elders Council, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (Rtd), Chairman of the Bayelsa Traditional Rulers Council, King Bubaraye Dakolo, President, Ijaw National Congress, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, and his Ijaw Youth Council counterpart, Comrade Jonathan Lokpobiri, eulogised Ewhrudjakpo as an astute politician who made an impressive impact while serving the state.

Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Yenagoa Branch, Barr. Isaac Kekemeke, and Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Bomadi, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Egbebo, said the departed deputy was full of life and that his death was one of the greatest tragedies in Ijawland.

On behalf of the Ewhrudjakpo family, Dr. Solomon Edward said the late deputy governor was not just a generous and caring brother but also played the role of a father, adding that the family and the Ofoni federated communities in Sagbama Local Government Area would greatly miss him.

Personalities at the event included former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan; wives of the governor, Dr. Gloria Diri and Justice Patience Diri; wives of former governors, Prof. Rachael Dickson, Margaret Alamieyeseigha and Iyorozite Seibarugu, among others.