Ewhrudjakpo Was An Upright Man Who Stood For Justice – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has described his late deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, as an upright man who stood for justice and always insisted on doing what was right.

Governor Diri said his death was not only painful but a great loss to the state, disclosing that he was a friend with whom he had an outstanding relationship and was never seen or treated as a subordinate.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted Diri as stating this on Friday night when he led a delegation comprising state legislators and top government officials on a visit to Mrs Beatrice Ewhrudjakpo and his late deputy’s family at the official residence in Government House, Yenagoa.

The Bayelsa governor expressed shock at the sudden passing of his deputy on December 11, saying he had a long and cordial working relationship with him while they served in the immediate past administration in the state.

According to him, “we have come a long way from the leadership of the government of my predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson. We worked together for eight years, and no,w in our own government, we have been together for almost six years.

“You know what it means when you have a deputy governor who works with you loyally. He was dependable, a workaholic and very resourceful.

“We came together as friends and brothers. Our working relationship was not that of a boss and subordinate, but it was that of a brother and friend, yet recognising that I was his principal.

“Ewhrudjakpo was a man of many parts. He wore the cap of a lawyer and a public health official, who took charge of the committee on primary healthcare. Coincidentally, today (Friday), the state government received a primary healthcare award in Abuja.

“God called him when the ovation was loudest. We believed that we were going to serve together for eight years, and we were almost there. Now, how do l celebrate our sixth anniversary in office without Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo?”

He urged the Ewhrudjakpo family and the Ofoni community to submit to the will of God, taking solace in the fact that he attained remarkable achievements during his short but impactful lifetime.

The governor assured that the government would support the family and take over sponsorship of the children’s education to any level, as well as ensure that his staff remained part of the government.

He equally assured the Ofoni community that their illustrious son, who died in active service, would be given a befitting state burial.

Responding on behalf of the family, one-time member of the state assembly and a former Commissioner for Education, Dr Oyovwhi Osusu, expressed gratitude to the governor for identifying with the Ewhrudjakpo family and the Ofoni community over the death of the deputy governor.

Dr. Osusu, who said the family and the community were in deep shock over the tragic incident, however, attributed it to God’s will and thanked the state government for its support.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by his wife, Dr. Gloria Diri, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere, the Deputy Speaker, Michael Ogbere, House Leader, Monday Obolo-Bubou, and other state legislators.

Also on the entourage were the immediate past deputy governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd), Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr Peter Akpe, Deputy Chief of Staff, Irorodamie Komonibo, members of the state executive council, President, Ijaw National Congress, Prof Benjamin Okaba, and chairman of the state Peoples Democratic Party, Solomon Agwana, among others.