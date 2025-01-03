Ewhrudjakpo Urges Leaders To Invest More In Human Capital Devt

Share

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has again stressed the need for government at all levels, the private sector and other development partners to invest more in developing human resources in the country.

This was just as leaders of Bayelsa West Senatorial District including the former Governor of the state, Senator Seriake Dickson, and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Fyneman Wilson, harped on the need for greater unity and collaboration among the political class from the senatorial district sustained development of the district and the state in general.

Speaking on Thursday when the former Bayelsa State Governor and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Seriake Dickson, led a delegation of his senatorial district to pay him a New Year visit at Ofoni in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, at the weekend, quoted the deputy governor as saying that society will develop faster and sustainably if its human capital is well groomed and harnessed.

Describing human resources as the most important factor of production, he, however, clarified that mere acquisition of Western education certificates without competence and innovation would not translate to societal development.

“The most important thing some people don’t know is that, of all the resources in this world, human beings are the most important.

“And so, all governments and development partners must continue to invest meaningfully to harness the potential in human capital to develop society.” The statement stated.

Speaking further during the carnival-like visit, Ewhrudjakpo who expressed excitement in traditional songs, thanked the leaders and people of Bayelsa West for their unwavering support over the years.

He noted that the unity of Bayelsa West as a political bloc had existed right from the days of old Rivers State and called for its sustenance to foster more development.

Ewhrudjakpo, who said he was humbled by the volume of encomiums poured on him, expressed gratitude to Governor Douye Diri for giving him the opportunity to serve Bayelsans in his capacity as Deputy Governor.

His words: “I am humbled by the encomiums poured on me for service to Bayelsa West. But I like to say that without fire there would be no smoke. It is because the Governor of our state, Douye Diri, has been very supportive giving me all the enablement.

“So, first all, I want to transfer all these encomiums to him and thank him for giving me the privilege and opportunity to serve our people. You shouldn’t be surprised because he is also a son of this senatorial district.”

Also speaking, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson underscored the need for the political leaders and followers in the senatorial district to continue to support leadership at all levels to move the area forward.

Senator Dickson, who described the deputy governor as a good ambassador of the senatorial district and the entire state, maintained that the performance of Governor Diri and Ewhrudjakpo as Deputy Governor has proved that their choice was never a mistake.

He said: “We the leaders and fathers of the senatorial district are not only with you and your boss and the Government of Bayelsa State but we are also praying for the success of the government.

“I want to call on all our people in Sagbama and Ekeremor: Don’t allow divisive tendencies. Support the leadership; support the state government, and you can do this. Let us not play irresponsible and miscellaneous politics.”

He thanked Fyneman Wilson and other political leaders in the district for the good work they had been doing to forge unity among the people and called for greater collaboration to achieve more for the district and the state in general.

In his remarks, Fyneman Wilson ascribed the much-improved unity being enjoyed in Bayelsa West to the openness and people-centric leadership style of the Deputy Governor.

Wilson, who appreciated the Ofoni community for their traditional hospitality, assured that the entire senatorial district was behind their son, Ewhrudjakpo and promised to preserve the prevailing bond of unity.

Welcoming the Bayelsa West delegation on behalf of the Ofoni Federated Community, Dr. O.O. Osusu, thanked them for the yearly visit and assured the political leaders and stakeholders of the community’s continued support for Senator Seriake Dickson at all times.

Other prominent leaders that were part of the delegation include a member representing Sagbama Constituency 1 in the State House of Assembly, Dr. Godbless Oyinke; former secretary to state government, Felix Oboro, and former House of Reps Member, Hon. Christopher Enai.

In a related development, the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has charged chairmen of the rural development authorities (RDAs) to be innovative in piloting the affairs of their respective administrative areas.

Ewhrudjakpo gave the charge on Thursday when all the RDA helmsmen led by their Chairman, Saturday Sikoki, paid him a New Year visit at his Ofoni country home.

He maintained that the present economic realities in the country have made it mandatory for every leader to think outside the box to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people they lead.

