Ewhrudjakpo: The Uncommon Politician

Politicians are so predictable that when they extend hands of friendship under a toxic environment, watchers see the gesture from different perspectives. One sweet word spoken publicly does not necessarily end bitter bottled up grievances.

Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo , Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State until December 11, 2025, confounded everyone when he stayed back, as Governor Douye Diri dragged everyone around Government House Yenagoa to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after walking away from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In a season of questionable defections by PDP governors, deputy governors have continued to follow governors sheepishly thereby confirming their much maligned role as ‘spare tyres’. Owhrudjakpo stood up to be counted, refusing to join the APC.

When many thought that at long last, one principled politician had emerged from the murky waters of Fourth Republic politics, death struck, right inside the Bayelsa State Creek Haven. The deputy governor slumped and died at work last week. And this came after the State House of Assembly threatened him with impeachment. It is hard to attach his untimely death to any issue until autopsy reports are made public. Diri showed concern by ordering a post mortem, in the first place.

At the centre of this whole story is the immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson. Not much was known about Ewhrudjakpor until he became Commissioner for Works in the previous administration, for eight years. He distinguished himself by overseeing the construction of projects. From home, Owhrudjakpo moved to Abuja as the Senator representing Bayelsa West Zone.

The journey back to Yenagoa was not as smooth as the Diri governorship was only made possible by a judicial decision that came after the APC candidate was shoved aside just a day to his swearing in. Dickson has refused to quit the PDP, resolving to fight like a man. Many PDP governors have abandoned ship. From Diri to Umoh Eno to Sim Fubara, all South-South governors now belong to the APC. Even in the South East and the North, defection is in the air.

And deputy governors have not been bold enough to ask questions. Owhrudjakpo was different. He remained loyal to Dickson, the man who cracked his political palm kernel. All attempts to make the deputy governor bow to pressure failed. He remained constant in his conviction. This is the kind of politician that should be celebrated, not those who wander from one party to the other, like whores changing clients.

Nigeria politicians do not learn from history. Departing from one party to another does not guarantee paradise. In 1958, Dr. Kingsley Mbadiwe, moved away from his mentor, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, asking him to resign as President of the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC).

That Owhrudjakpo stayed glued to principles stood him out. He died a man of honour. Heroes are not made of money; they possess a more precious stuff

When that plan failed, Mbadiwe resigned from the party, threw away his job as Minister of Commerce and Industry in the first all Nigerian federal cabinet and floated a new group, the Democratic Party of Nigeria and the Cameroons (DPNC). Curiously, the party address was 111/113 Azikiwe Road Aba.

That was the beginning of Mbadiwe’s political downturn. Although he made his way back to Zik, the man of ‘Timber and Calibre’ found it difficult to win elections in any political contest. The best he did was a political appointment as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary in the Second Republic. That Owhrudjakpo stayed glued to principles stood him out. He died a man of honour.

Heroes are not made of money; they possess more precious stuff. Politics of gold and silver only leaves in its trail eternal stain and regret. Those who are running to APC for cover must read the political history of President Bola Tinubu who never ran away but kept building his political base until Aso Villa was achieved. Real men do not shy away from battle.

They stay put and confront challenges headlong. When Abubakar Rimi moved away from Aminu Kano, Kano still remained loyal to the Mallam. Prof. Ishaya Audu is more remembered for failing to honourably resign as minister when the NPN/NPN accord collapsed in the Second Republic, than all the good he ever did as a medical doctor.

The Dickson/Ewhrudjakpo understanding should be studied by political godfathers. Both men worked together not as master and servant but partners in progress. Dickson allowed Ewhrudjakpor space to advance and the deputy governor paid back by remaining loyal to death.

There are many Owhrudjakpos out there. This sacrifice should encourage them to remain steadfast, hoping that good begets good. We urge politicians to think beyond bootlicking and wear the garment of honour that will see the society smelling sweeter. In death, the late Bayelsa deputy governor remains an uncommon politician.