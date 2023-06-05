Ewhrudjakpo Salutes Diri At 64, Calls For More Support

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has again expressed gratitude to Governor Douye Diri for providing him the opportunity and enabling environment to serve the people of the state.

Ewhrudjakpo also said serving the people under the leadership of the Governor was one of the best experiences he has ever had in life.

The Deputy Governor stated this in a congratulatory message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, marking the 64th birthday anniversary of the Bayelsa Chief Executive.

The message quoted Ewhrudjakpo as saying that the Governor’s 64th birthday provides yet another unique opportunity to ruminate on the various developmental strides Bayelsa has made in key sectors under his stewardship.

Describing Governor Diri as a dynamic leader with a compassionate and large heart towards all Bayelsans irrespective of religion, creed, or political affiliations, he pointed out that ‘the celebrant is silently changing the narrative of infrastructural development in the state.”

Ewhrudjakpo equally scored his boss high in terms of thoughtfulness in initiating strategic policies that have brought stability to the governance of the state.

According to him, Diri’s love for the Bayelsa people has made him take some far-reaching steps to foster appreciable peace and security in the state, expressing the belief that the Governor’s 64th birthday would open up new vistas of prosperity for the state.

He, therefore, called on the people of the state to sustain their support for Governor Diri and his Prosperity Team to enable the present administration to record more achievements in all critical areas of development, including education, health, infrastructure, and women and youth empowerment programmes.

Ewhrudjakpo prayed God to continue to bless and protect the Governor and his family and grant him the wisdom to creditably pilot the affairs of the state in line with the dreams and aspirations of its founding fathers.