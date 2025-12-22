Ewhrudjakpo: NDBDA, INC, Royal Fathers, Jampur Group Visit Bayelsa Gov

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, and the family of his late deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, on Monday received more condolence visitors in Government House, Yenagoa.

The visitors included management of the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA), the Ijaw National Congress (INC), the Bayelsa Traditional Rulers Council, and management of the Dubai-based Jampur Group.

The NDBDA Managing Director, Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, said the demise of Ewhrudjakpo was shocking, unexpected and painful.

Amgbare extolled the qualities of the late deputy governor, stating that he served the state meritoriously.

He said: “We received with shock news of the death of our dependable deputy governor, who worked until his last moments.

“Your Excellency, we are here to mourn with you. May God give you, the Ewhrudjakpo family and the entire state the fortitude to bear the painful loss.”

Also, President of the INC, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, who led the national executive of the foremost Ijaw socio-cultural body, described the late Ewhrudjakpo as a dependable, proactive, indefatigable ally of the governor.

According to the INC president, “Ewhrudjakpo was a humble, straightforward, devoted partner and a beacon of peace in his service to humanity. Your Excellency, the Ijaw nation came to say, take heart.

“A very deep void has been created by his passing, and it is only God that can give us the fortitude to fill that vacuum. May God grant the governor, the Ewhrudjakpo family and people of the state the grace to overcome the painful loss.”

Chairman of the Bayelsa Council of Traditional Rulers, King Bubaraye Dakolo, in his remarks, said the royal fathers were deeply saddened by the death of the deputy governor and urged Governor Diri to be strong as they understood its effect on him.

King Dakolo, who is the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, said Ewhrudjakpo’s passing has created a big vacuum in the state.

In a similar vein, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Jampur Group, Mohammed Shafiq, described Ewhrudjakpo’s death as painful, saying as development partners, his organisation was in solidarity with the governor and people of the state at this difficult moment.

Responding, Governor Douye Diri said his departed deputy was a key member of the administration as well as a

friend and brother who contributed immensely to the development of the state.

His words: “My deputy and I were brothers and friends. Each passing day, I am reminded of his death. I know you came to tell the government to stop crying, but I also urge you to stop crying because the pain is felt by all of us.”

Governor Diri expressed appreciation to all the visitors for finding time to identify with the state government in its moment of grief.