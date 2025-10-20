Ewhrudjakpo Condemns Proliferation Of Diverse Christian Groups

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has expressed concern over the proliferation of different Christian organisations in the country.

The deputy governor stated that the development has caused a lack of unity and divisive tendencies within the Body of Christ.

Ewhrudjakpo stated this at the weekend in Yenagoa when the State’s chapter of the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria visited him in Government House.

A statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, on Monday, maintained that the existence of too many faith groups with divergent goals and objectives does not promote unity but rather weakens the strength of the Church.

According to the statement “in present day Christianity, most believers seem to only give their mouths to praise God, but their hearts are actually far from Him, and thereby, making the church to lose its impact and relevance in society.

The Deputy Governor, who called for more concerted prayers for the leadership and people of the state, urged the church not to relent in preaching and promoting morality to reduce the crime rate in society as well as save souls for eternity.

While appreciating the Charismatic Bishops Conference for their untiring efforts in preaching the gospel, Ewhrudjakpo assured the group of the government’s continued support for their programmes aimed at edifying the Church and uplifting the people.

The statement continued:”Are we sure that what we are doing is helping the body of Christ in our country? Be? When we continue to divide the body of Christ and start to operate in silos, how will it stay as one?

“It’s like the hand saying that because I can pick everything, cut me away from the rest of the body. Or the leg saying because I can move to anywhere, cut me from the body, so I can move the way I like.

“If all of us are from the same stock of Christ, then why are we not having a more united body representing all of us? Honestly, I think we already have too many Christian bodies. This should be a food for thought to all of us.”

Earlier, the State Overseer of the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Archbishop Kojo Benson Sikpi, had informed that the visit was meant to formally thank the Deputy Governor for supporting them to participate in the 2025 Charismatic Bishops Conference and Synod in Abuja and to also brief him on their activities and programmes.