Ewekoro LG Boosts Ogun’s 36% Non-Oil Revenue Contribution To FG – Abiodun

Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State, has said the abundance of limestone in Ewekoro Local Government amounted to 36% of the state’s total revenue creation in the non-oil sector, which goes to the Federal Government account.

The Governor made the disclosure while speaking at the palace of Oba Abdul-Fatai Akorede Akamo, the Olu of Itoriland during his 20th coronation anniversary at Ewekoro Local Government area of the state.

Itoriland’s role in elevating the state to the top of the nation for revenue production from non-oil sources was acknowledged by Prince Abiodun.

“This town and this local government are very important to this state. This local government is one of the local governments that has put this state on the map.

“Today, Ogun State is the number one in non-oil revenue and the largest of that non-oil revenue comes from this local government because of the abundance of limestone here.

“Today, we are number one in non-oil revenue. Out of 38 per cent that non-oil revenue contributes to the revenue of this country, Ogun State contributes 36 per cent and Itoriland is a major contributor to that success,” he said.