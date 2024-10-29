EWAN Summit: Stakeholders Seek Workable Model For Power Stability In Institutions

Share

Against the backdrop of the challenges of high electricity tariffs threatening the stability of educational and research institutions, critical stakeholders in the nation’s education and power sectors, last week, rose from the 2024 EWAN Summit with a call on the Federal Government and power sector operators for innovative measures to tackle energy crisis in tertiary institutions.

This is as stakeholders from the education, energy, communication and financial sectors insisted that availability of affordable and stable power supply is essential in the delivery of impactful education to all who yearn for knowledge. The one-day summit is the Annual Summit of the Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria (EWAN),” that seeks to interrogate topic issues in the education sector.

The theme of this year’s edition is “High Tariffs: Resolving Electricity Crisis in Nigeria’s Education Institutions.” EWAN Chairman, Mojeed Alabi, however, explained that the summit seeks to proffer practical solutions to energy crisis in the education sector and that the government must have the political will to invest in affordable power supply from the basic to the tertiary level of education.

He, therefore, sought for research-based solutions to the crisis of energy bedeviling tertiary institutions across the country, saying that “no nation can develop without quality education, while no quality education can take place without regular and stable power supply for research and other academic activities.”

Alabi, who said that the theme of the summit is relevant in the face of high tariffs and disruption of power supply to the institutions, wondered that no institution could meet the new tariff slammed on the institutions, which are upgraded to Band A by the Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) with high tariffs.

He assured the participants, including government functionaries, Vice-Chancellors, power sector operators, tertiary institution staff unions, private sector operators, civil society organisations and students, among others that recommendations by the summit would be pursued by strong advocacy and strategies to ensure implementation of the right environment for education.

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof Folasade Ogunsola, stated that the crisis of high tariffs and its attendant power disruption challenges in the institutions are topical issues of existential threat to university education development of the country.

According to her, education is for national development, which also has a social contract with the people, and therefore, universities cannot run without stable electricity or power.

While acknowledging that the energy crisis is a national issue, which affects other sectors, Prof Ogunsola said education is fundamental and it should be spared from the agony of unstable and expensive power supply which impedes the delivery of evidence based knowledge to Nigerians.

The Vice-Chancellor, therefore, regretted that most universities and educational institutions are in debt due to accumulating power tariffs. She insisted that something is wrong with the present model of supplying power to the institutions, saying there is the need to go back to the basics, if meaningful attention is to be given to education.

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, however, expressed hope that the summit will push forward innovative measures to tackle the energy supply problems, even as he hinted that as part of the government’s commitment, the Federal Ministry of Education is engaging the public private partnership model to address the issue of power crisis, especially in the school systems.



