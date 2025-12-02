EWAN Summit: Stakeholders Chart New Direction For Education Sector

We don’t have enough institutions dedicated to TVET –NBTE

SUMMIT For whole day last week, major key players in the education converged on University of Lagos for 2025 Education Writers Association of Nigeria (EWAN) Annual Summit, where they beamed a searchlight on some issues slowing down education delivery

“How can national d e v e l o p m e n t thrive when credibility in education is routinely questioned? And, as a nation, we must challenge our obsession with certificates alone, and encourage programmes that combine technical skills with entrepreneurship, allowing young Nigerians to acquire practical mastery while creating wealth.”

These, among others, were some of the knotty, critical and pressing issues key players in the nation’s education sector, and industry players, including government functionaries, policymakers, school proprietors/owners, parents, and other stakeholders, gathered to interrogate and address at a oneday conference at the Julius Berger Auditorium, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka.

The event was the 2025 Education Writers Association of Nigeria (EWAN) Annual Summit. The theme of this year’s summit is: “Nigeria’s Obsession with Paper Qualification and Integrity of Public Examinations: Is TVET the Way Forward?” The summit primarily offered a platform to discuss escalating concerns about the quality, credibility, and integrity of public examinations, as well as the country’s heavy reliance on paper qualifications.

Apart from beaming a searchlight on failed policies and low performance of the Nigeria’s education system, the summit connected policymakers, education administrators, students, and journalists in a unified conversation on reforming examinations and skills training in Nigeria; as well as serving as a barometer navigating a new direction for meaningful changes that would realign education delivery with national needs.

Participants at this year’s edition of the summit, which is the sixth in its series, were the former Rector of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) and the pioneer Executive Secretary of Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), Mr Anthony Olawumi Gasper, who chaired the summit; the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi; Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; the Managing-Director, Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Mr Akintunde Sawyerr, who was represented by the Director of Corporate Communications, Ms Oseyemi Oluwatuyi.

Others ar:e Head of Nigeria’s Office (HNO), West African Examinations Council (WAEC), WAEC, Dr Amos Dangut, represented by the Deputy Registrar, Mrs Rosemary Ojo Odide; National President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Chief Yomi Otubela; and Managing Director/CEO, Integrated Indigo Limited, Mr Bolaji Abimbola; Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof Idris Bugaje, who was also represented by the South-West Zonal Director, Mr Ayo Aroge, among others.

Stakeholders

Setting the tone of the discourse, the Chairman, Chief Olawumi Gasper, an engineer, said this conversation strikes at the heart of our national development, compelling us to interrogate not only our education system, but also our values, priorities, and the collective choices we have made as a nation. Worried by this development, Gasper, the President of the Yoruba Tennis Club, said the time for difficult conversations has passed, now is the time for decisive action.

The time for difficult conversations has passed, now is the time for decisive action

To this end, he stated that the summit should catalyse transformation in how Nigeria perceives educational skills and integrity, adding that national progress would not be measured by the number of certificates issued, but by the number of competent, skilled citizens who can rebuild our economy with both their minds and hands.

He said: “For decades, Nigeria has operated under a philosophy that equates certificates with competence, character, and productivity. This has created a culture where the ultimate goal of schooling is not knowledge, skill, or genuine credentials, but merely obtaining certificates – often regardless of how they are acquired.

“As a former leader in education, I have witnessed the compromise of integrity in our system – through examination malpractice, collusion, leakages, and other forms of corruption. When society worships certificates over creativity, practical ability, innovation, and character, shortcuts and unethical practices naturally prevail. “We must ask: what is the value of an exam that no longer truly assesses competence? How can national development thrive when credibility in education is routinely questioned?”

Speaking on the relevance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), which was a crucial part of the conversation, the former Rector, noted that globally, TVET drives industrialisation, innovation, entrepreneurship, and employment, but in Nigeria, it is often perceived as a fallback option for those who “fail” academically, a perception that must change.

In fact, he commended the Federal Government, and particularly the Minister of Education, for initiatives aimed at repositioning TVET as a strategic pathway for national development. While stating that Nigeria needs technicians, creative artists, renewable energy installers, robotics experts, fabricators, and countless other skilled professionals, Gasper insisted that as a nation, we must challenge our obsession with certificates alone, and encourage programmes that combine technical skills with entrepreneurship, allowing young Nigerians to acquire practical mastery while creating wealth.

“For example, postgraduate level specialised programmes in carpentry, auto service, beauty therapy, content creation, or culinary arts – integrating hands-on industry experience with entrepreneurial training can cultivate both competence and innovation,” he added. To achieve this, Gasper said we must strengthen the integrity of examinations, secure assessment processes through digitalisation, forge strong industry partnerships, retrain teachers and instructors, and promote apprenticeship models.

In his remarks, EWAN Chairman, Mr Mojeed Alabi, who noted that this is not a moment for excuses, but for engagement, dialogue and action, described the Nigerian education system as an “inverted pyramid,” lamenting that today, Nigeria produces a large number of engineers, but very few technicians. “Many aspire to university education, yet few are willing to pursue technical training.

This imbalance has left critical sectors; those responsible for building our infrastructure and laying strong foundations underserved,” he pointed out. Alabi, however, said that the gathering was not just a routine event, but it is an opportunity to address pressing issues in education and to advocate for meaningful change. He stated: “As journalists, educators, and policymakers, we have a responsibility not merely to observe, but to actively promote reforms that strengthen the system.

“We will discuss key concerns, including the role of continuous assessment, the implementation of Computer-Based Testing (CBT), infrastructure readiness, and policies on teaching in local languages. These issues are crucial to ensuring that students are assessed fairly and comprehensively, and that the education system produces competent graduates.” According to him, the summit set out to highlight the role of Technical, Vocational Education and Training, which many still perceive as a fallback option, but essential for industrialization, innovation, and employment.

Describing the summit as a forum for a call to action, Alabi said the country must recognise its value and elevate it as a mainstream pathway for national development, saying as a result the nation must foster skilled professionals who can build our economy with their hands and minds, especially technicians, artisans, creative artists, and innovators.

He, however, lauded the support of private sector partners, including proprietors of private schools for their collaborated efforts in advancing CBT and other educational reforms, adding that such partnerships were critical to implementing ideas and translating discussions into action.

Prof Idris, Executive Secretary of NBTE, the board that is responsible for regulating and maintaining standards in TVET, said the agency inherited a profound passion for skills development. Represented by Aroge, he said the summit and its focus on TVET could not have come at a better time, noting that indeed, we have the opportunity now to embrace this agenda fully.

While stating that unfortunately, Nigeria does not have enough institutions dedicated to TVET, expressed worry how many existing institutions were being converted into certificatefocused universities. He said: “This is an unfortunate scenario because our country needs technicians and skilled professionals far more than paper qualifications alone. “For context, while countries around the world have hundreds of technical institutions supporting their workforce, Nigeria’s emphasis on university education far outweighs the number of TVET institutions.

This overemphasis on certificates continues to create challenges for national development. “I am confident that the discussions today will set a strong path toward embracing skills development, strengthening TVET, and reshaping Nigeria’s approach to education.” In her remarks, UNILAG Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, who was represented by the DVC (Development Services), Prof Afolabi Lesi, stated that Nigeria must begin to rethink its deep-rooted obsession with certificates.

He noted that the country’s education system must begin to reward competencies, skills and the right attitudes rather than paper qualifications alone, even as the DVC added that the culture of attaching excessive value to degrees has fueled both unhealthy competition and widespread exam malpractice.

“As a university, we champion certification, but even we recognise that having a degree is not enough,” Lesi said, and added: “If you lack the skills and competencies that back your degree, then you have nothing. We must start rewarding competencies and skills appropriately.”

He, therefore, noted that Nigeria’s societal pressure for degrees at all costs is partly responsible for cheating, stating that many learners pursue certificates not for knowledge but for the social and economic rewards attached to them. He also emphasised on a major gap in public awareness about ongoing reforms in the education sector, stressing that education reporters have a critical responsibility in closing the communication divide.

Panel session

The panel sessions observed that Nigeria’s education space is highly certificatedriven, with certificates used as the main determinant of employment, social mobility and status; and that several individuals pursue paper qualifications without corresponding competence or skill. “Technology, especially smartphones and rogue websites, has amplified digital leaks of examination questions and answers. Although NECO and WAEC have deployed internal intelligence units, strengthened collaborations with security agencies, and employed digital surveillance tools, malpractice persists,” the session noted.

While stakeholders also noted that current assessment models do not adequately evaluate practical competence, skills, critical thinking, or values, the summit further examined Nigeria’s widening skills gap and the persistent undervaluing of TVET, despite its potential to address unemployment and support national development.

Curiously, the session raised concern over the growing trend of converting existing technical institutions into conventional certificate-awarding institutions, undermining the TVET ecosystem. In the first panel session, with the theme:

“Paper Qualifications and Examinations Integrity: Addressing the Nexus,” NECO Registrar Prof Wushishi, said as a nation we must understand that certification is an expression of the value of what one has acquired over a period of time, but that this value should be reflected in competence, knowledge, and skills across all areas of education. To address the challenges in the system, he added that we must first focus on the foundational elements that strengthen our education system, saying curriculum is a critical factor for which global best practices emphasise competence based curricula.

To correct all shortcomings in the system, he insisted that we must reorient our approach: redesign curricula, train teachers effectively, improve school infrastructure, and ensure strict adherence to implementation guidelines, as only then can we cultivate a culture where education truly delivers competence, skills, and meaningful knowledge.

On his part, the WAEC representative said one of our major challenges of the system lies in the way examinations are perceived and practiced. “I have observed that many students cheat, not necessarily to succeed, but often because they do not understand their own deficiencies.

Exams are meant to be diagnostic tools, helping students identify areas of weakness and prepare effectively. “Formative and summative assessments are designed to guide learning, not to be treated as a “do-or-die” affair,” she explained, stressing that another major challenge is malpractice facilitated by technology in which the widespread use of GSM phones during exams is alarming. According to Mrs Odide, the root of the problem extends beyond examination practices, as it begins at the family level, from the cradle.

“She noted: “Many children are rushed through school without proper nurturing, which affects their readiness for learning and assessment. Early academic pressure, lack of parental support, and neglect in foundational years contribute to poor performance later in life. To address these issues, we must focus on the entire learning process from early childhood education to teacher training and societal support structures.

Only by tackling these structural challenges can we ensure that students are adequately prepared and examinations serve their true purpose.” Meanwhile, the second panel session was titled: “TVET and Manufacturing Workforce: Resolving Funding and Sustainability Issues.”

The NAPPS President, Chief Otubala, pointed out that the mode of introducing and implementing certain policies were some of the bane for malpractice.

For instance, on the recent and gradual introduction of CB-WASSCE, he said the model at which we are executing the project calls for caution, saying though the association is in total alignment with the migration, with a little exception.

“The exception will be that the examination should start in about three years from now. The CBT examination should start in about three years from now, given that a whole lot of stakeholders are involved and they have not been perfectly involved in the coordination,” he added. According to Otubela, parents, teachers, WAEC, NECO and the Ministry of Education are confused about the implementation of the policy.

Also, on the new structure in the curriculum, he noted: “There was a policy issue when we came up with the issue of CBT and the new curriculum we were told to start by September 2025.

If it is just coming out in November 2025, then what would be the case? “Between then and now, I have not cited, nor can anybody show me, the NERDC curriculum that is following the newly introduced subjects. The directive is affecting students. Asking students to choose some of these newly introduced subjects that do not exist is truly painful.

“We need to be truthful to ourselves that one of the qualities of malpractice is the fact that the qualities of our system lack proper implementation of these policies.

And, the fact that even the system of going to CBT is not well controlled. To address these issues of malpractices, Otubela said there should be, first and foremost, investment in infrastructure in both public and private schools, as well as ensure that the children have been exposed to the use of this CBT within their school system, including taking their continuous assessment before asking them to come and write the final examination.

Communique

The summit, in its fivepage communique issued at the end of the exercise, stated that examination bodies were taken up by participants on the newly introduced trade subjects by the government, and the implementation by the examination bodies. After extensive deliberations, stakeholders said there is a need to rebrand TVET to be attractive to Nigerians, including taking postgraduate degrees in vocational and technical skills and entrepreneurship.

The summit recommended urgent reforms, which it said are required to strengthen the conduct, monitoring, and security of public examinations, including investments in technology, capacity building, and stricter sanctions for malpractice.

Part of the recommendations is that computer-based examination can reduce examination malpractice to less than one per cent, aligning with international standards, but its migration would be challenged by infrastructural deficits, poor consultation with critical stakeholders, and weak policy implementation.

It said EWAN and other media stakeholders should play a more active role in educating the public on the importance of skills acquisition, integrity in education, and systemic reforms; while skill-based qualifications through the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) should be encouraged to formalise the skills that artisans have.

“A nationwide adoption and enforcement of skill-based qualifications should be prioritised to recognise competence and practical ability; while the number of technical colleges and polytechnics should be increased to help Nigeria transition from a certificate-driven to a skills-based society,” it recommended.

The summit, which also suggested that certificate-based discrimination within the civil service should be discouraged and removed, said in the area of call to action, called on industries and manufacturers to partner with TVET institutions to codevelop training programmes, donate tools, and participate in assessment panels.

Besides, it stated that TVET and assessment bodies should implement competency-based assessment for all skill levels, expand training to include entrepreneurship, pricing, customer relations, and digital skills, and strengthen linkages with local artisans, producer associations, and industrial clusters.

Part of the summit’s call to action said industries and manufacturers should adopt certified artisans and technicians from the NSQF pipeline and support workforce upskilling for emerging manufacturing technologies.

The communique added: “Artisans should embrace certification through the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) and the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) to boost credibility, mobility, and earnings, document work portfolios, and engage in continuous skills upgrading. “Stakeholders should embed ethical practices into school culture from the early years, enforcing strict internal exam protocols and continuous teacher ethics training to discourage shortcuts.

“The Federal Government should declare examination malpractice a national educational emergency requiring coordinated action and implement a nationwide competence-based curriculum reform. “Examination bodies should intensify the adoption of AI-driven monitoring, data analytics, and digital authentication systems, and sustain partnerships with security agencies and telecom operators to track digital leaks.”

While stressing the need for WAEC and NECO to map existing infrastructure and ensure the requisite technology and infrastructure are in place before full migration to computerbased examinations; the summit insisted that teachers should be trained to promote vocational models in teaching and implement a competence-based curriculum towards educational reform.