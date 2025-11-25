EWAN Summit: Minister, WAEC, Others To Query Nation’s Obsession With Paper Qualification

Education Minister, Dr Tunji Alausa; the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof Abdullahi Ribadu; the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is-haq Oloyede; Head of Nigeria’s Office (HNO) of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Dr Amos Dangut, and the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof Ibrahim Wushishi, among other key stakeholders, are to lead discussion on obsession with paper qualification at the 2025 edition of EWAN Summit.

The theme of this year’s annual summit is “Nigeria’s Obsession with Paper Qualification and Integrity of Public Examinations: Is TVET the Way Forward?”, which is billed to hold on Thursday, November 27, at the Julius Berger Auditorium, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka.

This year’s edition of EWAN Summit, the sixth in the series, which would explore Nigeria’s paper qualification obsession, skills gap, TVET as answer to Nigeria’s unemployment crisis, according to a statement by the Secretary, EWAN 2025 Summit Planning Committee, Mrs Christiana Akande, is aimed at addressing Nigeria’s obsession with paper qualifications and the integrity of public examinations.

Besides, the one-day summit also aims at exploring the country’s fixation on paper qualifications and the role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in addressing this issue. EWAN, (Education Writers Association of Nigeria) in the statement, said the event would bring together stakeholders and experts in the education, manufacturing, and technical sectors to deliberate on the integrity of public examinations and the way forward for Nigeria’s education system.

The association hopes to spark a national conversation on the need to shift focus from paper qualifications to skills acquisition and competency-based education. According to the association, Education Minister, Dr Alausa will present the keynote address, which is expected to highlight the government’s efforts in promoting TVET, and address the challenges confronting the education sector, particularly the conduct of public examinations.

Meanwhile, heads of various public examination bodies in the country, including the JAMB Registrar; HNO of WAEC; and the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of NECO, will appraise the Minister’s keynote presentation.

To share their insights on how TVET could be used to address the issue of unemployment and skills gap in the country, are the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education, Prof Idris Bugaje; the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), Ms Morounke Azeez, and representatives of organisations such as the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN), among others.

The statement added that UNILAG Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, will host the event; and the Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof Ribadu will be the Chief Host; while the event would be chaired by former Executive Secretary, LASTVEB and Chairman, Yoruba Tennis Club, Chief Olawunmi Gasper, former Rector of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH).

The summit, which is coming at a time when Nigeria is grappling with high unemployment rates and a growing skills gap, will focus on TVET as a way to address these challenges and promote economic growth. The statement reads in part: “As Nigeria continues to struggle with the issue of paper qualifications, many are looking to TVET as a viable solution. “The summit promises to be a significant step towards finding a solution to this problem and promoting a more skills-based education system.”

The event, expected to be in two panel sessions, according to Mrs Alabi, will also feature the presentation of awards to some eminent Nigerians and organisations who have significantly contributed to the promotion of quality and affordable public education over the years. They include the Nigeria’s former Representative to UNESCO, Emeritus Professor of History of Education, Michael Omolewa, who will be honoured with an award of Icon of Education; while Sir Kesington Adebutu, a nonagenarian and Chairman of the Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation (KAAF), will be honoured for his investment in public education through donations and endowments.

Also, the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, sponsor of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Award, and the outgoing ViceChancellor of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Prof Ademola Tayo, will be honoured for their support for teachers and schools, and 10 years of partnership with and support for EWAN, respectively.