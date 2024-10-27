Ewaen Sorae: Why good sleep is important for you

Share

At the opening ceremony of Design week Lagos, the CEO of E’sorae Home, Ewaen Sorae, a bedding company that redefines good sleep was one of the creative exhibitors that were present to showcase their services at the arena.

Explaining in detail why his company emphasises so much on the phrase ‘Good Sleep’, the accountant turned entrepreneur, said that the power of good sleep cannot be underestimated.

He stated: “People will easily say they sleep well but do they actually have a good sleep? Our core objective as a bedding company is to make sure that people have a good sleep. We are redefining good sleep, which means improving the quality of the sleep. We have been able to tie quality sleep with wellness.”

Sorae explained that in this part of the world, sleep has been seen as an activity that must happen when the day is dark. It is how well you sleep at night that determines how productive you will be in the morning.

It was a brief and impactful education on basic things to know about sleep and mattresses.

When it comes to the engineering of sleep, E’sorae is poised at revolutionalising and disrupting the industry by always referring customers to sleep consultant.

The regular saying to have ‘A beauty sleep’ came up in the conversation, and the CEO who is passionate about improving the lives of people said that it is time people pay closer attention to their lifestyle, especially when it comes to their sleeping time. ‘A good sleep helps in rejuvenation of our body, and in so doing it can as well improve beauty of the skin and the entire body.”

“Not many people in this part of the world know about sleep consultants. They are professionals that help explain the science of sleep. They help explain the best mattresses and pillows that can help certain sleep conditions.

People suffering from sleep apnea or sleep insomnia can get a relief just by knowing how to use good sleep to regularise their wellness. It may still surprise many that, good sleep helps to improve and regularise high blood pressure.

The vision is to create bedding products that can help people sleep very well.

Ewaen Sorae shared some of the tips to consider while sourcing for bedding.

1. Mattresses vary , not by age but by body type.

We recently created six different types of mattresses and they are bases on their firmness.

The memory mattress is very soft and gets one excited when the body gets in contact with it. Everybody loves memory mattress but the truth is if you weigh above 90 to 100 Kilograms, it is not advised to sleep on memory mattress. Memory mattress contours to the shape of the body and if your body weight is above 90kg, the body sinks in which leads to slower blood circulation and then body pains.

2. People with body weight 90 to 100kg is best advised to sleep on orthopaedic mattresses.

There are mattresses that have the firmness ranges from firmness 5 to firmness 10.

3.There are 27 different types of pilows. There are cervical pillows, memory pillows, bounce back pillows, pregnancy pillows and many others that I cannot mention at a spot. It’s important to fins what works for better sleep.

There are mattresses for elderly, mattresses for back and spine and so on. No matter what, it’s important to invest in having a quality

