Ewa Commends Otu Over Construction Of Mkpani/Agoi Road

Cross River State Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Oden Ewa has commended his State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, for his approval of the construction of five kilometres of Mkpani/Agoi Road and other projects in Yakurr Local Government Area of the State.

Ewa gave his commendation while reacting to the news of the approval of the road project by the governor. He said that by this development, the ‘People-first transformative governor’, has again proven not only his commitment to the development of the people and the state but that he can be trusted and that his words are his bond.

Ewa, who during the Yuletide period embarked on a historic visit to Yakurr, touring extensively the 13 wards where he met with the traditional rulers and the people and distributed various items to them including offering scholarships to the students to study at the Federal Polytechnic Ugep, noted that the road construction will be a big relief to the people as it would further enhance the rapid growth of the region because it would serve as a nexus to the economic development of the axis.

He said the road, which was abandoned over the years by successive administrations, when completed, would not only boost trade and commerce in Mkpani/Agoi but also directly impact the economy of the rural dwellers, with quicker access to markets to sell their farm products.

“The deplorable state of the Mkpani/Agoi Road greatly affects the economy of the area. It is difficult to transport agricultural products to the hinterlands, particularly perishable goods. The farmers suffer a degree of losses as a result of the inability to quickly access target markets”, he stated.

Speaking further, the commissioner noted, “Indeed, Governor Otu’s administration is ‘people-needs driven’. It prioritises the delivery of critical infrastructure especially when it is of utmost interest to the people.

“We are particularly very excited and grateful to the governor because we know the importance of this road to the people and development of Mkpani/Agoi.”

It would be recalled that during his recent extensive tour of the benefitting communities of Mkpani/Agoi, Ewa had assured the people of the government’s interventions in critical areas including the Mkpani/Agoi Road, while soliciting their continued support for the Otu-led administration in the state.

