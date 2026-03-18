Evra Reacts To CAF Stripping Senegal Of AFCON Title

On Wednesday, the former Manchester United and Juventus star, Patrice Latyr Evra, expressed shock at the Confederation of African Football’s controversial decision.

In the final, the Lions of Teranga led 1-0 in extra time before chaos unfolded.

Senegal protested after being denied a penalty, and tensions escalated when VAR awarded a spot-kick to Morocco for a similar incident.

In response, the entire Senegalese team, except captain Sadio Mané, walked off the pitch for more than 20 minutes.

Although Mané eventually persuaded his teammates to return, the disruption had already occurred. Brahim Díaz missed the resulting penalty for Morocco, but CAF later ruled that Senegal had violated tournament regulations.

Evra Reacts To CAF Decision

According to CAF, Senegal breached Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations. Article 82 specifies: “If a team refuses to play or leaves the pitch before the end of the match without the referee’s permission, it shall be deemed to have forfeited the match.”

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After Morocco was awarded the trophy, Evra took to Instagram to voice his outrage.

“We all saw Senegal win. But why is no one talking about this referee? Where is he now?” Evra asked. “It’s a disgrace for African football, a scandal.”

Evra expressed frustration over what he described as serious damage to African football’s reputation.

“The Africa Cup of Nations has lost all credibility,” he said. “Two months later, they announce that Morocco are champions… I thought it was an April Fool’s joke.”

He ended with a message of support for Senegal: “The real champions are Senegal, and they always will be.”