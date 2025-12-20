The Victor Ikpeba 5-A-Side Football Challenge kicked off as scheduled in Warri on Thursday, December 18. The start came with a bang as the total prize money increased from N1m to N1.5m just as the first shot was being taken.

The organizer of the competition, and former Super Eagles attacker Victor Ikpeba, said he was able to increase the prize money because of the support he received from High Chief Peter Esievo, the Managing Director of Global Services Limited.

Ikpeba said, “I say thank you to Chief Esievo from the depths of my heart. His support that has come through Global Services Limited has made a lot of difference for us in the pursuit of better organization and results for this community-based competition.

“This is a man who saw what we were doing and picked interest and, of his own volition, decided to support us financially. We share a lot in common.

Apart from the fact that I grew up on the other side of Ethiope East, he also runs a tournament like this for his community. God bless his business.” The mini-football tournament being held at 3 Battalion Army Barracks, Effurun, got into the quarter-final stage on Thursday following a knockout play that saw 24 teams battle fiercely for a place closer to the trophy.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) increased the number of participating teams from 16 to 24. The semifinal matches will all be played on Friday, with the grand final scheduled for Saturday, where the champions of the 5th edition will be crowned.

The final ceremony will have a lot of dignitaries attending, including the Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Onos Oborevbori, Major Salman of the 3rd Battalion Army Barracks, Effurun, and former Super Eagles and Delta State FA Chairman, Edema Fuludu, amongst others.