Evils In Placing Your Beauty On Outward Adornment

Outward Adornment (1 Peter 3:3-5) is any man-made material (cosmetics, nail or hair attachments, eye lashes, jewelry, costly or stylish self-advertising clothing) used on oneself for artificial beautification in order to gain personal attraction from others. The question is: If we believe that GOD made woman from man (Genesis 2:18- 21-23), then, why should a woman’s facial appearance when she is at home differ from the ‘artificial’ type she wears when she is out to the church, her workplace or to any occasion – such habit that is not common with the men?

Certainly, these contrasting appearances produced by placing artificial products over her original God-given beauty is motivated, not by GOD, but by the devil. Christian women should know that our Lord JESUS saved them (if truly born again in accordance with John 3:3-5 and 2 Corinthians 5:17) in order to become models to the unbelievers in Godly character, Christian work, and in Dressing as contained in the numerous dress-code scriptures in both the Old and the New Testaments; and also to be like the ‘holy women’ of old who abstained completely from outward adornment products because of their ephemerality and valuelessness in the sight of GOD (1 Peter 3:3-5).

Furthermore, the Bible reveals that wearing outward adornment can defile the holiness of every child of GOD (Genesis 35:1-5). Therefore, any Christian woman who gets involved In artificial self-beautification through the application of outward adornment is yet to be truly saved from carnality (Romans 8:5-8), that is, fleshly sins and worldliness (1 John 3:15-17) and therefore cannot be a candidate for heaven (Matthew 7:21-23, Revelation 21:27).

We read about the devil in 2 Corinthians 11:14 that, “And no wonder, for even Satan masquerades as an angel of light.” Satan often changes his appearance in order to deceive people and to make them believe him to be what he is not (masquerading). A woman also masquerades like the devil by applying or fixing the devil’s products (cosmetics, hair attachments, eye lashes, jewelry/earrings, wigs, dreadlocks etc.) or wear trousers, leggings, or knickers in the public like a man (Deuteronomy 22:5) thereby giving people the false impression that she is what GOD did not originally create her to be.

Wearing wigs (artificial hair) and hair attachments to make your hair resemble those of the Western or American women, under whatever pretext, makes you a copycat of those foreign women. Also, giving your hair a low-cut like those of men or spraying your hair to make you look like a gray-haired old man is the devil’s agenda (1 Timothy 4:1) to make you lose your womanhood identity.

Also, visiting Makeup shop to paint your face or fix artificial nails and eye-lashes which will end up distorting and masking the originality of your natural beauty and consequently destroy the craftsmanship of your Creator who fearfully and wonderfully created humans to be original (God-made) and unique in our natural beauty (Psalm 139:13-16). Sincerely, the devil has been after women from the Garden of Eden (Genesis 3:1-6) to turn them to caricatures rather than being GOD’S masterpiece of creation.

His aim is to fix on them his own deceptive appearance and to also make them resemble something else which GOD did not originally create them to be. These are some of the evils in placing your beauty on outward adornment (artificial beauty) and the reasons our Lord JESUS CHRIST sternly probits them in 1 Peter 3:3-5 and 1 Timothy 2:9-10 for all His female followers.

Therefore, if you are a heaven-bound Christian woman, be determined from today to stay clear of OUTWARD ADORNMENT and be content with and proud of your God-made natural and unfading beauty and also to separate yourself from this perverse generation (2 Corinthians 6:14-18). PEACE!