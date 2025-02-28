Evicted By Water: Bayelsa Community At The Mercy Of Atlantic Ocean Surge

Share

Whenever it rains, the Atlantic Ocean’s tributary in Sangana community, Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, overflows, devouring houses and displacing residents.

For the hundreds of residents of this community, the rainy season is a nightmare. Many have lost their homes and properties to the sea surge.

Lamentation

Joy Brisibe, a 44-year-old private school proprietor in Sangana remembered when she was a teenager.

She recalled how the sea surge crept into her family house and eventually washed it away. “When I was much younger, our house used to be at that end,” Ms Brisibe said in January, pointing somewhere in the centre of the sea.

“But gradually, the surge kept coming and like that, it drove us away,” she disclosed with a sad laden voice and palpable emotion of loss.

Even though she and her family have moved uptown, in the same community, where she now runs a basic private school, fear of the sea surge continues to grip them.

Brisibe’s story offers insight into how sea surges continually displace residents of the Sangana community from their homes.

They believe this predicament could have been mitigated if the shoreline protection project awarded 15 years ago had not been abandoned.

Sangana and seven other communities in Brass and Southern Ijaw local governments make up the KEFFES Development Foundation, which hosts an oil facility of Chevron Nigeria Limited.

KEFFES is an acronym for Koluama 1 and 2, Ezetu 1 and 2, Foropa, Fish Town, Ekeni and Sangana. Despite hosting a multi-billion naira crude oil facility, the communities continue to witness ocean encroachment, which has stripped many people of their shelters, leaving them to suffer harsh realities.

Residents said they keep their hope in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), a federal government agency established with the mandate of developing the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

However, the NDDC argued that it is only an interventionist agency and cannot solve Sangana’s problems alone.

Abandoned shoreline

According to an official document seen by this reporter, the NDDC awarded a N24 million shoreline protection project in Sangana to Zomay Maritime Integrated Services in 2009.

The project was to protect the communities from the sea so that during a sea surge, the waters would not reach people’s homes. Fifteen years later, the project remains uncompleted, and more residents are displaced.

All efforts to get to Zomay Maritime Integrated Services through their website and through a phone number on the site proved abortive as the number neither rang nor made any sound.

However, efforts to protect the community from the sea predate the 2009 contract, residents said. Panebi Ezeke, President of Sangana Kingdom, said the shoreline protection issue dates back to 1991.

“Around 1991, a particular company came to embark on the shoreline protection exercise, with a certain technology but because of the rising surge, the protection could not last for long,” the 37-yearold community leader recalled. He said it was the same project that was re-awarded in 2009.

“When that (2009) contract was awarded, they came and did some work in the protection aspect but it was quite unfortunate that they didn’t complete the work,” he lamented.

“They stopped halfway and went away with whatever money that was paid to them.” The abandoned project, he believes, worsens the suffering of his people.

This is as he disclosed, “That is where the thing is now hitting directly to the community,” Mr Ezeke grumbled. “It is from where they stopped the protection project that the sea is now encroaching.”

The community leader said that about seven multinational companies operate in the area. He said residents could stop their operations until the sea surge problem is resolved.

“But we don’t want to take the laws into our hands and this is the reason we are calling on the multi-national companies that are operating within our territory, the state government and the federal government to come to our aid and ensure that something is done about this terrible menace that is happening in Sangana Kingdom,’’ he pleaded.

Ezeke fears that the entire community will be washed away in a few years if it is not saved. “I can’t count the number of houses that have been washed away,” the community leader said, adding: “I remember when we were very young, my grandfather used to have a coconut plantation and from that plantation to the seashore was almost like a kilometre, but today the erosion has taken over the land up to the point that it took over the entire plantation.

“His house and several other houses are gone,” he continued. “Our livelihood is gone, properties washed into the river.”

Ezeke said the community’s leadership, including government officials, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders, have held several campaigns calling on multinational companies, the state government, and the federal government “to come to our aid and to ensure that preventive measures are taken to prevent this surge.”

Stranded

While the ocean surge continues to devour houses and other properties, some residents whose houses still remain say they will not leave the community. One such person is Septuagenarian Papa Dennis. “I’m not going anywhere. I’m old. Where do I start from? I will be here.

Any day I wake up and the sea has carried me, I will go with it,” Dennis, who has had to change houses as each previous one was consumed by the sea, said.

Dennis said the situation has forced his wife and children to flee the community, leaving him behind. However, the next rainy season may be a heavy blow for Dennis.

When this reporter visited him in January, his house was almost surrounded by the encroaching sea, and he said he had no money to build a new house elsewhere. The septuagenarian said he was just waiting for the rains to come.

This time around, he is ready to go with the water. For 35-year-old Salome Sidoni, a logger in the community, the surge has not only evicted her from her home but also damaged her logging business.

Sidoni said the surge has taken over the forest, keeping loggers like her away from business. “The ocean surge has affected my logging business,” she lamented.

“I can’t access the forest again because the sea has covered everywhere,” she added. Sidoni, who inherited the logging business from her father, now finds it difficult to pay her bills.

Officials react

While the ocean surge continues to wreak havoc on the Sangana community, residents accuse the state government and the oil firms in the area of turning a blind eye to their plights.

This reporter understands that the state government received more than N700 million in ecological funds from the federal government between 2023 and 2024 alone.

However, there is no indication that any of that money will be used to help Sangana. The Bayelsa State government declined to comment when contacted. Ebi Ololo, Commissioner for Environment, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to him.

Similarly, Daniel Alabrah, Chief Press Secretary to the Bayelsa State Governor, Duoy Diri, did not respond to calls and messages.

Also, shortly after President Bola Tinubu won the 2023 elections, the NDDC leadership visited Sangana and vowed to continue the abandoned shoreline project.

Over one year later, residents said the agency is yet to fulfil its promise. Ayibatonye Koki, an indigene of the community, decried the situation his community has found itself in. “Even the NDDC that promised to continue the work, we didn’t see them,” he said.

“You know they came with relief materials too and that was the last thing we know about that project. We are still praying that the Atlantic waves will have mercy on us. Otherwise, the community is in danger of being wiped out this year,” he added.

When contacted, Willie Etim, media aide to Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director of NDDC, explained that NDDC is only an interventionist agency and, therefore, cannot handle such a big project alone.

“The situation in Sangana will require the collaboration of the state government, oil companies and the federal government,” he said.

Adding; “It’s an ecological problem, each state government gets ecological funds from the federal government. NDDC is a mere interventionist agency and can only act within the limit of its capacity.”

