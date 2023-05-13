Everything You Need To Know About King Charles III

The throne was swiftly and quietly transferred to the heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022.

At the age of 73, he ascends to the throne. However, he must first complete a variety of practical and customary requirements before being anointed King.

Who is Charles?

On November 14, 1948, Charles was born at Buckingham Palace. When his mother was crowned Queen Elizabeth II, he was 4 years old.

He attended school for his schooling rather than receiving tutoring at the palace. He went to Gordonstoun in Eastern Scotland, Hill House in West London, and Cheam Preparatory School in Berkshire.

At the age of 20, the Queen invested him in Caerfarnon Castle as Prince of Wales. The then-prince studied Welsh at the University College of Wales in Aberystwyth before the investiture.

Family life

On July 29, 1981, he got married to Lady Diana Spencer in London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral. Prince William was born on June 21, 1982, and Prince Harry was born on September 15, 1984, as a result of their union.

The Princess of Wales continued to live at Kensington Palace and engage in public service after their marriage was annulled on August 28, 1996.

On August 31, 1997, Lady Diana was murdered in an automobile accident in Paris.

Prince Charles, however, remarried to Camilla, the Queen Consort, in a civil ceremony at Windsor’s Guildhall on April 9, 2005.

What Will He Be Called?

His title will be King Charles III.

That was the new king’s first action after taking power. Charles Philip Arthur George was one of the four names he had the option to choose from.

He is not the only person who will have his title changed. The king bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on Prince William and his wife Catherine, who are now known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

The wife of the monarch is referred to as the consort, and Camilla, Charles’ wife, now has the title of Queen Consort.

Formal Ceremonies

On Saturday after the Queen’s passing, Charles was formally crowned King. In front of the Accession Council, a ceremonial body, this event took place in St. James’s Palace in London.

This was a group of senior peers and MPs from the Privy Council, as well as some high-ranking civil workers, Commonwealth high commissioners, and the Lord Mayor of London.

King Charles was only present for the second of the Accession Council’s two sessions.

The number of privy counsellors in attendance at the ceremony was about 200, which was the same as during the previous Accession Council in 1952.

The proclamation announcing Queen Elizabeth’s passing was read out by the Lord President of the Privy Council, who is now Penny Mordaunt MP, during the first portion of the meeting.

It contained a number of prayers and promises to endorse the outgoing king or queen and promising to support the new one.

Several influential people, including the prime minister, the archbishop of Canterbury, and the Lord Chancellor, then signed the proclamation.

The national anthem was played with the words “God Save the King” for the first time since 1952 as it was read out from a balcony above Friary Court in St. James’s Palace.

The King’s First Declaration

The Privy Council and King Charles both attended the second sitting of the Accession Council.

This was not a ceremonial “swearing in” as some other heads of state, like the US president, do at the beginning of their terms.

Instead, in accordance with a custom that dates back to the early 18th Century, the King issued a statement to defend the constitutional government and took an oath to protect the Church of Scotland.

The Accession Council came to an end at that point. Later, in Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Belfast, the declaration declaring Charles the King was read aloud.

The Coronation

The Coronation, when Charles is formally crowned, will be the symbolic pinnacle of the accession.

The Coronation is not likely to take place right away when Charles ascends to the throne due to the preparation required; Queen Elizabeth rose to the throne in February 1952 but was not crowned until June 1953.

The coronation has taken place in Westminster Abbey for the past 900 years; William the Conqueror was the first head of state to be crowned there, and Charles will be the 40th.

The Archbishop of Canterbury conducts this religious ceremony, which is of the Anglican faith. At the conclusion of the ceremony, he will bestow Charles with St. Edward’s Crown, a 1661 solid gold crown.

Only worn by the monarch for the actual coronation, this is the centrepiece of the Crown Jewels at the Tower of London. This is in part due to its substantial weight of 2.23kg (nearly 5 lbs).

The coronation, unlike royal weddings, is a state event; the government finances it and ultimately determines the guest list.

A tradition of anointing the new monarch with oils of orange, rose, cinnamon, musk, and ambergris will take place in addition to music, readings, and songs.

The Coronation oath will be taken by the new King in front of the globe. The Archbishop of Canterbury will lay the solid gold crown on his head during this elaborate ritual, and he will also receive the orb and sceptre as symbols of his new position.

Head Of The Commonwealth

Charles has been appointed head of the Commonwealth, a group of 56 independent nations with a population of 2.5 billion.

The King serves as the head of state for 14 of these nations in addition to the UK.

Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, St. Christopher and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, New Zealand, Solomon Islands, and Tuvalu are among the nations collectively referred to as the Commonwealth realms.