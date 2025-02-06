Everything Worked Fine In My 8 Years As President – Buhari

Share

On Wednesday, the immediate Past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, applauded himself for his administration’s strides in the 8 years, saying during his time, economy and security were at their best compared to what he had seen.

Buhari who spoke when he received members of the Katsina State Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists at his country home in Daura, Katsina State, on a courtesy call.

Buhari recalled that before his administration took over from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)- led government, security and economic challenges pervaded the country, but his administration curbed the menace of terrorism and economic hardship.

He emphasised that the revolving security and economic strategies initiated and implemented by his government successfully tackled the economic and security woes he inherited from his predecessors. Buhari said, ” Nigeria’s Security and economy improved significantly under my administration compared to what we met in 2015. Things will continue to improve in Nigeria.” According to newsmen, the former President explained that only Nigerians in the corridor of power would understand the administrative challenges confronting the country, adding leaders always faced bottlenecks in implementing policies and programmes. New Telegraph recalls that prior to his admiration, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Yusuf Ibrahim-Jargaba, lauded the former president’s efforts in tackling terrorism, banditry and other security challenges during his tenure. Also, Ibrahim-Jargaba added that Buhari’s hard work, dedication and selfless service made the country to remain indivisible.

