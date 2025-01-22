Share

Nigerian celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged Kenyan baby mama, Helen has said that ever since she met her baby daddy, nothing has been working well for her.

New Telegraph recalls that the Kenyan mother of two has been dragging the socialite over the paternity of her second child.

In a recent video shared on her social media page, she said she has been trying to get jobs to cater for her children, but it’s been proving impossible.

READ ALSO:

She noted that she doesn’t want Cubana Chief Priest’s money; what she wants is for him to come for a DNA test to establish the paternity of the child.

Reactions trailing this post;

shawnmarkz said: “I don’t understand why Una dey give this woman audience!”

munachy2022 remarked: “This one no know to say Nigerians dey quick change mind”

beautywowcosmeticss stated: “Helen please just shut up!! You had the opportunity to not be poor again but you missed!!!”

usenionyebuchi wrote: “From Nigeria, he stopped you from getting a job in Kenya smh”

scoobynero commented: “If the alleged baby daddy was poor will she be on this P ? Is she tryna say the child made her life jagajaga ? Since he came in her life ?”

Watch video below;

Share

Please follow and like us: