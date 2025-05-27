Everyone’s Emotional, Says Kremlin, After Trump Calls Putin ‘Absolutely Crazy’

Share

Donald Trump has rebuked Vladimir Putin after another weekend of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine. “I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him,” Trump wrote.

“He has gone absolutely CRAZY!” The Russian government replied by thanking Trump for his work on fostering negotiations with Ukraine, and said: “This is a very important moment which is connected to an emotional overload of everyone involved”.

On Saturday night into Sunday, Russia fired 367 drones and missiles at Ukraine – the highest number in a night since the fullscale invasion began.

Russian attacks continued on Sunday night into yesterday, including in Kyiv – although they seem to be less severe, reports the BBC.

Trump also criticises Ukraine’s President Zelensky: “Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop”

