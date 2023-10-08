Everyone Should Kick Against Same-Sex Marriage –Udofia

His Eminence, Dr. Emmanual Josiah Udofia (Primate Emeritus), immediate past Primate of the African Church which was carved out of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) in 1901 and two times President of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) a bloc of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) speaks with CHINYERE ABIAIZIEM on some issues including the reports of Pope Francis’ comment on same-sex marriage, sit-tight leadership style even among church leaders, President Tinubu’s forged certificate saga

There have been reports that Pope Francis suggested the Catholic Church could bless same-sex couples, saying any request for a blessing should be treated with pastoral charity and that the church cannot be judging, denying, rejecting and excluding them; though he noted that the church still sees same-sexrelationships objectively sinful. What is your view on this?

Thank you very much. If not that you asked, I would not have said anything about it because there are a lot of things posted on social media whether they are true or not. I saw and read it. The Pope represents the interest of Jesus Christ in the Roman Catholic Church. Again, Jesus Christ is against same- sex marriages and same-sex relationships as we have it in the Bible God condemns it. There are so many places where God condemned it in the Bible.

This is one of the reasons God condemned Sodom and Gomorrah. It should not be practised as a church. If that was the practice from the beginning, how will the church populate? How will they themselves be born if men were marrying men and if women were marrying women? It is so detestable, everyone should kick against it because it goes against the plan of God for mankind, and such should not be practised in the church.

At the recent Akwa Ibom Clergy Forum, you were one of the guest speakers who made presentations on the theme ‘The Value of Leadership Structure In The Administration Of Pentecostal Churches In Nigeria’, can you shed more light on this?

The conference was to streamline things to ensure that things are done in the ways they should be done. There must be structure and organogram, for example every organisation has leaders, a leader will not succeed alone, and he or she must work in collaboration with others. In that case there are churches that embark on business projects and there are denominations that embark on non-governmental projects etc.

There must be a head that means each organ of the church; the need for everyone to have a defined role to play for the success of the church. There must be sharing of responsibility, not an individual doing everything; for example, not for a General Overseer to be the treasurer, secretary etc.

Talking about leadership, there seems to be the trend of children or spouses of the founder succeeding them? How do you see it?

My stand is that there is a need for every organisation called a church to be structured, for instance, a founder’s wife may not be gifted enough to take over from the husband, the children may not be gifted enough either.

This therefore means a responsible leader that has been working alongside other leaders has to be chosen to succeed the founder who could be late or incapacitated as a result of age or sickness. There must be an organogram in case of any eventuality to avoid rancour or the ministry going into extinction.

Some church leaders were recently in the news for refusing to step down upon expiration of their tenure, which led to the author- ity locking up that branch of the church. What is your reaction to the sit tight nature of some leaders even in the church setting?

There should be laid down rules to guide the organisation or church. This means that if the leader is to spend 10 years in office the whole church will know that after 10 years the person leaves. But towards the end of the 10 years tenure the church would have prepared a conference to select another leader.

In a situation where there is no such guideline or written document there is tendency for the person to stay beyond his or her tenure even till he or she dies.

What if there is a guideline and the person still refuses to abide by it?

If there is a written policy for change of leadership after a period of time and the person refuses to leave at the expiration of the tenure that means such person is creating a problem in that church. Let me use my case as an example, while I was still in office, a new constitution was made and the conference (overall body of the African Church) approved that the new constitution will not affect me but I did not know the new constitution was working against me and I was no longer to spend the stipulated years in line with the constitution that brought me into the office; so that was when I said ‘no’.

In such a situation where there is a guideline the church must guide against creating problems. For example, a constitution on which someone was sworn in for a tenure of 15 years should still be binding on the person, and if after the 15 years the person refuses to leave, I do not know how that person can be a true leader. But the church can approach and advise such a person to let him or her know the tenure has ended and not through the law court or any form of crisis.

Also, what if the person still stays put after the church’s advice?

If the person was sworn in using the Holy Bible the problem, then is not between the person and the church but between the person and God Himself because he has not honoured his words and a leader must be a person of integrity.

You earlier cited yourself as an example, so what eventually happened?

Though the matter was taken to court but for peace to reign I decided to let go. After a year or two years of crisis, they discovered that what they did was bad and called for reconciliation which I wholly accepted because my intention was not to create problems and my mission was not to lead a disorganised church. I was supposed to retire in 2024 but I retired last year.

Some church leaders are sometimes accused of lacking transparency or living in affluence while their members groan in lack, also some churches have been reported to pay their pastors poorly…

Any leader that lacks transparency and integrity is not qualified to be a leader, quote me anywhere. There are many who are called but only very few are chosen. The idea of using the revenues from the church anyhow while neglecting poor members should not be the way to go. Like the New Testament church nobody lacked but, in our time, there is a serious difference between the rich and poor including men and women of God. I was serving in a church with salaries being paid but what God did for me was more than the monthly salary.

By the grace of God, I depended on God’s favour and mercy, He kept showing me mercy and using people I didn’t even expect to bless me, without me having to meddle with church’s money. God was complimenting me and the salary. Let us not forget that we are not serving man, when you depend on man that is when your resources and everything about you is being limited because the Bible says every good and perfect gift comes from the father of light…and the Bible also says nobody receives anything except from above.

I believe that when we depend solely on the one who called us and do the work faith- fully, we will not lose our rewards. Let me add that wherever a preacher is sent to, he or she is not only sent to the denomination which he or she serves under but is sent to the whole land. Again, if the work is done faithfully there is no way God will not open the hearts of men beyond your members to bless you, so salary does not matter, what matters is the blessings. If the salary is even in millions and the blessing is not there the millions will be nothing.

Are you concerned about the forged certificate saga of President Tinubu though there are reactions that it is a distraction and part of frivolous issues as Nigerians in their millions have the unshakable faith that the President will turn around the nation’s fortunes?

If it is true that the certificate presented was forged it is not good, what is not good is not good, what is to be condemned should be condemned. A leader should not be involved in such as it does not portray a good image. It is not something worth mentioning as it is not good.

So, how is life after serving as the Primate of the African Church?

I thought that after my retirement I will be resting and will not have much responsibility. But I have more responsibilities now than when I was in office, the whole thing is not about retirement but one’s calling. I only retired from a system and not from the one who called me. The one who called me promised to be with me till I leave the earth and that even at old age I will bring forth much fruit.

Retirement does not change the plan of God concerning anyone he has called. When you retire from one office then God opens another platform for you to continue to do His work until He says the time is up.