Everyone must be w mmkagents of change – Archbishop Nwaobia

His Grace, Archbishop Isaac Nwaobia, PhD, is Archbishop of the Aba Ecclesiastical Province of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion and Leader of Igwebuike Alaigbo Development Association. In this interview with EMMANUEL IFEANYI, he speaks on issues of leadership in Igboland, the development of the South-East, and the synergy needed among various levels of government to reshape and transform the South-East and entire Igboland.

Christmas has come and gone. This is 2025 and hardship is on the increase, what is your message to the leaders?

Without mincing words, the hardship is frightening and extremely pronounced. There is anger, the poor are seriously stressed up and the rich cannot just drive their cars anyhow like before to avoid the transfer of aggression. It is important that all of us see it is right now as agents of change and be careful with our quest for certain things. I’ve always told those around me I can only sleep in one bed and drive one car. If we keep gaining all this wealth, what do we really need them for when our neighbours are suffering? Like Job said, “we came into this world empty, and we’re going out empty’ I’ve seen people who gathered all the wealth for their children and when they’re gone, the same children scattered the wealth.

We need to be very careful with the flamboyant in our environment, help our brethren, and have a rethink in whatever we do. Whatever we as individuals, government and leaders can do to reduce hardship on our people on a short term, long term or permanently should be done. Those that God has blessed can appreciate God’s blessings in their lives by doing what God will appreciate for their suffering neighbours. Those in leadership positions and can formulate policies; should think of policies that’ll help reduce hardship and take people away from traumatic conditions. Our people are completely stretched to a level that some of them cannot expand further and may break without a helping hand. Let me reiterate, everyone must be agents of change right now if we’re to have a decent society. Let’s show love and make life easier for others who are not too strong.

The Igbo celebrated the January 15 Prayer and Fasting Day to commemorate the end of the Civil War, how did it go?

Prayer and fasting are necessary for us to thank God for bringing the civil war to an official end on that date in 1970 and to equally remember the souls of all who died in that unfortunate three years’ tragedy. The victims, the heroes and heroines who died during that war all came from families and sacrificed their lives for the Igbo race. In the future, we shall organize, gathering where members of their families will take part. So, we’ve prayed to God, thanked God for preserving our people who witnessed the war to continue the existence of the Igbo race. So, aside from the prayers, we equally remembered the victims in several churches today (Wednesday). We want it to be repeated every year. It’s important we remember the past to help guide us properly for the future. If we don’t recall the past, we’ll not match forward for the present. You recall that even the government had directed history to be taught in schools. This is because if we don’t recall the past, we can’t plan for the future. So, 15th January is very important to the Igbos.

It is a new year, what should the Igbos expect from the Igwebuike Alaigbo Development Association?

Aside from the prayers, I see this year as one that will bring good fortune for Ndigbo. Igwebuike is geared towards projecting the Igbo Nation in good light. This land needs to be built. We shall mobilize the Igbo leaders from all corners of the world to take the needs of Igbo race seriously and effectively make positive changes. Igbos are scattered all over the world, uncoordinated. With proper coordination, our land will blossom. The talents of the Igbos are unharnessed and need to be properly harnessed. The amenities God has given to us are tapped without recourse. So, the Igwebuike will mobilize forces to ensure that Igboland is not in any way left behind in the push for growth and development because we have no other home except here. So, Ndigbo should expect Igwebuike to work for them, promote peace and unity, and equally help in creating an atmosphere of love where people’s professions, businesses and skills will flourish.

What are your expectations from the new Ohanaeze President – General?

A whole lot. No doubt, Ohanaeze is the apex umbrella of Igbo leadership, no doubt about that. However, I’ll call on them to play that fatherly role properly now because Ndigbo need fathers right now. We’ve looked into the activities of the Ohanaeze in the past and discovered that it has been dominated by the politics of the Governors, which should not have happened. When a Governor is instrumental to the emergence of a Chairman or a President – General, there is that unnecessary control. Honestly, we’re not saying the Ohanaeze should be on loggerhead with the governors, never. They need that synergy to serve Ndigbo better.

However, the structure of the Ohanaeze leadership is one that operated with strata and levels. It starts from the local government, states to national. So, there’s no way the Ohanaeze can’t internally get funds to run its affairs, to avoid the perceived controls from political officeholders. So, personally, I want to see a financially independent Ohanaeze that is closer to Ndigbo and acts like the voice of the voiceless Igbos. I always advocate for their financial independence because he who pays the piper dictates the tune. If the Ohanaeze could be able to detach itself from the financial control of the Governors and raise their own funds independently, it must surely lead to a paradigm shift in the way they do things.

Checks on the activities of the Igbo Governors will be very important to them because they are their children as well. All they need is to call them to order when necessary, to remember their oath of office. If a governor is paying their bills, tell me, from where will they summon that courage to question his activities, style of governance and other administrative lapses? This lack of checks from strong voices like Ohanaeze makes some of these leaders feel that they’ve done well while obviously, they’ve not done well. So, we’re expecting that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide should try within their powers to be independent. I’m sure if they’re independent today, they’ll get funds from where they’ve never expected. The Igbo sons and daughters scattered all over the world have what it takes to fund Ohanaeze, if only they’ll see that genuine desire to represent the people the way it should be and be the mouthpiece of the people.

What do you make of the leadership of the Ohanaeze emerging from outside the South East?

That is one benefit of the just concluded Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s election. Senator John Azuta-Mbata, a well-known leader from the Ikwerre Clan in Rivers State becoming the Ohanaeze President General, is good for the unity of Ndigbo. It gives the right message out there that the Igbo race has its indigenous homes beyond the well-known South-East states that have over the years been misinterpreted to be Igboland. For children born some years back who are confused, I guess it’s time to learn. The message is very clear and every Igbo man should be delighted with the development. It equally shows that all over Igboland, we have credible people to take up leadership at all times and when required.

Is the South-East Development Commission capable of rebuilding the region from its ruins or does the FG need to do more?

My response is yes, the obvious complaints about marginalization are there and true most times. However, I don’t see and I don’t believe that the Federal Government is cheating totally. Our own leaders need to adopt the principle of serving without greed and deceits. Yes, I want FG to do more, but we have elected officers all over our states who are handling our resources. We need to ask them questions. I studied at the University of Ibadan (UI). The first thing I saw at UI was the Cultural Centre, Ibadan. That Cultural Centre as I learnt was built with one million naira that was given to each state then by the Federal Government for it. Here then, it was Imo, Abia and some parts of Ebonyi State together then, while on the other parts, we had Enugu, Anambra and some parts of Ebonyi together as well. I got curious and was asking for the Cultural Centre built for the South-East University and I didn’t see any. It became obvious that the one million naira from the Federal Government just disappeared.

I equally visited some states in the Northern part of Nigeria, and I saw Constituency Projects of their legislators, good road networks in the schools, but here, it’s not happening. I want to say that every person needs to contribute to the development of Alaigbo. We should not just throw everything on the shoulders of the Federal Government. We need to know what the State Governments are doing. What about the Local Governments? What are they doing? These resources for governance in Nigeria are shared into three. If the Local Government is handling rural developments properly and adequately, the states handling their own parts very well, then the Federal Government should add a strong complement to what those two are doing internally. A situation where everyone is looking at Abuja while we ignore what’s happening or coming to the states is very embarrassing. So, if they complement each other, we see more development here.

So, the South-East Development Commission is good for FG, but they can’t do it alone. For the South-East Development Commission, I’m happy that the people that’ll be in charge are our people as well. They are no strangers to the needs of the South-East. God has given the leadership of the Commission an opportunity to change the lives of their people and equally write their own names in gold.

I urge them to serve with sincerity. This is a privilege God has given to them to put smiles on the faces of people. History shall be kind to all of them, if they can touch lives positively. Professor Jombo Jasper, an Elder Statesman and one of the founding fathers of the defunct OMPADEC and NDDC sometime ago complained that the NDDC is not following the guidelines and plans for its establishment. We advise those in the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) to be very honest with their people so that posterity will not judge them terribly. Let them work for the South-East people and help to heal their land with the opportunity that God has already given to them through the Federal Government.

Let’s go back to the government, in a situation where all levels of government cannot do the needful, what’s next for the people?

That is where the Civil Society (Organisation) needs to wake up. We have the process of recalling legislators and or paying back both those in the executive and legislators back in their own coins with our massive votes. That is the beauty of democracy. It helps the people to change a bad leader without violence. You simply call the leader to order through all peaceful and legal channels. However, when he or she refuses to change, you wait till the next election and then vote that person out.

Is the Church not part of these checks you’re talking about?

Of course, the church is at the centre of the demand for better governance and has been doing its best. Don’t get it twisted, I’m not claiming that the church has been very perfect in that area, but we’ll keep educating our members on how to remind leaders who they are, what they promised the people and what they’re supposed to do for the people. Take note, the majority of these senators and other political office holders here are Christians and they attend churches as well. Some church leaders have gotten an appointment here in Abia State under the administration of Governor Alex Otti.

There may be similar appointments in different states I may not be aware of. However, the thing is that if they bring their faiths into work, there’ll be serious changes all-round. We’ll continue to say the right things. In the South-East here, some states are marching forward while some aren’t, however, it’s our duty as church leaders to keep saying the right things that our Lord Jesus Christ would have said if he were to be here with us in this situation. I want to state it clearly as a word of advice that every political office holder in Igboland should perform. Let them do what they are empowered constitutionally to do and even do more out of their own magnanimity.

