Everyone Lost Hope in Us When We Were in Relegation Battle –Waliu Ojetoye

Share

Newly-promoted Nigeria Premier Football League side, Ikorodu City, in recent weeks have perform beyond expectations in the 2024/2025 campaign. After securing their first home win against Bendel Insurance, the Oga Boys have been phenomenal in the league. Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA spoke with the captain of the team, WALIU OJETOYE, who said they were ready for their first Southwest derby against Shooting Stars of Ibadan this weekend. Excerpts:

What has been the secret of Ikorodu City’s resurgence in recent time?

There has been no physical secret in the past few weeks, we have just been putting in a lot of hardwork and the way we go into the games with high spirits do help because we know what we are going for and always try our best to cover for one another whether you are playing or not at every point in time. I will say that has been our secret and we are happy that it has worked well for us.

Would you say the change in the technical personnel of Ikorodu City helped the team to move forward?

Yes, the change of technical personnel helped us in a positive way and it has been showing on the field. We have been able to see the result on the field of play. For me, I think when we started we needed time, new mentality and new character, new energy and we needed to see how things are being done in the NPFL and immediately we were able to get our feet and understand fully the way things could be done, we started getting results.

As the captain and one of the most experienced in the team, what have you been telling the younger ones?

All I keep giving them is information, encourage them, psyche them up, and let them know that we are stronger together as a team and not as individuals. That has been helping us to get to where we are today.

How was the feeling after winning away against Katsina United?

Winning away at Katsina is a whole lot for us and a big boost to our confidence, our character, our mentality and it is already showing on the log that we are capable of doing something and we are already doing that for the world to see. Going to Katsina to get the maximum points has shown that we can go anywhere and get points. We can go away from home and not just get a draw, but a win too.

Shooting Stars would be coming this weekend, what should your fans expect from you and your teammates?

Shooting Stars are coming and it is going to be a derby match for us, all our fans are going to be expecting a great game on Sunday because our opponents have a lot of history. To whom much is given, much more is expected, we know what our fans are expecting and we are capable of doing that. We are going into the game the way we have been doing in the past. We are going to do our best and make our fans happy.

It is going to be the first Southwest derby for Ikorodu City in the NPFL, are you under any pressure?

Playing against Shooting Stars, I will say we are not under any unnecessary pressure, we have been doing fine for the past few weeks and if we can bring same energy that we have been using since to play, then I don’t see us not getting the needed result. It is our first Southwest derby and we are going to face it headlong because that is going to determine how we are going to be doing in the remaining ones going forward. We are good to go and ready for the game come weekend.

Can you tell us more about your career as a footballer?

My career as a footballer has been nice. A young boy growing up in Lagos, trying so hard to make a career as a footballer and moving to Ikorodu City getting so many opportunities, winning trophies (back-to-back Lagos FA champion), winning awards, getting a lot of positives impact on his career, leading the team to promotion as a captain, it has really boosted my career and it has been a wow for me.

How did you come about your career as a footballer?

I know I can run very fast when I was young, I love playing football, I love watching it and since then, I felt this is my way and life, I decided to face it squarely and concentrate all my energy on it. And here I am today.

What was your parents’ reaction to your choice of career?

My parents reaction was not bad because they are kind of person that will allow you to do what you feel like doing and immediately they realized that I wanted to pursue a career in football, they knew I won’t be staying around with them like that, they have been there for me, praying for me, supporting me and also wishing me all the best in my career.

Would you say you have been happy playing for Ikorodu City as a club?

I have been happy since playing for Ikorodu City because in football if you are not happy doing something, you cannot give your best. I will say I am happy here and I will continue to give my best to the club, so far so good, it has been bringing out results and I will continue to make the fans happy as I am happy wearing the colours of the club and also grateful to be one of the Oga Boys.

What would you say has been the greatest moment of your career?

One of the greatest moments of my career was when the club gained promotion to the NPFL. The joy, excitement, memory, I am still replaying the moment on my head till now, it was something unspeakable because nobody gave us a chance that we could achieve what we did, it was like a miracle especially fighting relegation just a season before and straight to the playoff the following campaign and gaining promotion at the expense of some other top teams, it remain the best point of my career.

Can you tell us the most difficult moment of your career as a professional player?

One of the difficult moments of my life was when we went for relegation playoff in Kano, a lot of people were looking down on me and the team, the management at a point were like maybe it was just a waste of time as the team was not where they expected us to be. I was so down at that time, alongside every other member of the team, it was a trying period for all of us, but we were able to get over it and remain in the Nigeria National League before getting the opportunity to play in the promotion playoff. I can’t ever forget that moment of my career ever.

Share

Please follow and like us: